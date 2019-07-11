0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR.
Done and dusted with the National Anthems! It is now time for the action to begin. The Australia openers, Aaron Finch and David Warner, make their way out to the middle. David Warner is on strike and he will be facing Chris Woakes who has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...
Time for the National Anthems! The players make their way out to the middle. Australia will sing their first and then it will be England's turn.
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb (In for Usman Khawaja), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.
ENGLAND (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
England skipper, Eoin Morgan, says they wanted to bat too, the trend of the tournament is batting first. Mentions they are not bothered though as before the World Cup, they prepared to chase. States they have gone from strength to strength after the last two games, especially after all the highs and lows in the group stages. Informs they are unchanged.
Australian skipper, Aaron Finch, says it looks a good wicket and they want to put a good score on the board. States winning five World Cups gives them experience in this situation and a word with the ones who have won it, also helps. Informs Handscomb comes in for the injured Khawaja and he hopes he can do well.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the coin toss. The match referee along with the two captains are out in the middle. Australian skipper, Aaron Finch has the coin in hand. Up it goes, England skipper, Eoin Morgan calls Heads but it comes down as Tails. AUSTRALIA OPT TO BAT!
Welcome to the second semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. Defending champions, Australia take on World Cup hopefuls and hosts, England. This is the oldest rivalry in world cricket and both teams will be looking to knock their bitter rivals with a knockout blow. Eoin Morgan and his troops will be looking to take the revenge for the loss they faced against Australia in the league stage. Finch and his men, on the other hand, will be looking to repeat that performance and continue their dominance over England in this World Cup. Who will gain the upper hand before the upcoming Ashes and tatter the dreams of the other? New Zealand are waiting for the winners at Lord's. An intense battle awaits us at Edgbaston. Stay tuned as the toss is not far away.