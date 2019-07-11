9.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled and well played! Shortish and around off, Carey evades it by taking his hands out of the way. End of a very bad Powerplay 1 for Australia. Their worst in the tournament so far. 27 for 3 is their score.
9.5 overs (0 Run) One more short one and on the body, Carey is ready for it and he ducks under it.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Smith nudges it around the corner and takes one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Just behind a fuller length on middle, Smith looks to play it with a straight bat but it goes off the outer half down to third man for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, SS defends it out.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweet! That is a shot of a man in form. Slightly overpitched on off, Carey gets on his front foot and drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Good bowling. It is outside off, tempting Carey to have a poke at it. He does go for it but misses. Ohs and Ahs are shouts from the English players.
8.4 overs (0 Run) No. Just a length ball on the pads, Carey looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Carey shoulders arms to it. A bouncer to follow to scare Carey again?
8.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on top of middle and off, Smith shuffles across and looks to flick but misses. The ball rolls to the leg side of the pitch off his thigh pad and they take a leg bye.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, a little bit of away swing on this one. Smith leaves it alone.
The physio is out on the middle to have a check on Alex Carery. He is bleeding from his chin and for all the Ashes fans this is very similar to the bouncer that made Ricky Ponting bleed in the 2005 Ashes. The physio is putting band aids on the cut. Carey is ready to continue the battle.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Nasty, nasty delivery! A cut on the chin for Carey. He is bleeding! This is short and on middle, it zips through. Carey looks to evade it but the ball arrives before he can do so. He gets hit right on the helmet which falls off. Carey though does well to catch as it could have rolled onto the stumps too. Carey now needs a breather and rightly so. He is surrounded by the English players who are asking him if he is okay!
7.5 overs (0 Run) Excellently timed again! Fuller and on off, Carey strokes it to mid off.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it would have been close! This is on a length and around off, Smith pushes it towards cover and takes off. Morgan gets to the ball and with a dive across has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Smith works it to square leg.
7.2 overs (3 Runs) Nice shot! Does not go to the fence but three! Fuller and on off, Carey just puts bat to ball and hits it through mid off. The fielder hares after it and pushes it back in with a slide.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Carey shoulders arms to this one.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Just the run and a wicket from the over! Good length and outside off, SS shoulders arms to this one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A little too straight, Smith looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and on off, Smith pushes it to covers.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Smith works it to mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Edge, short and a run! Good length and around off, it slants away. Carey looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge. Falls short of second slip who does not stop it cleanly and a run is taken. Carey is off the mark.
3 wickets down in no time, who walks out now? Will it be Stoinis? He has not been in the greatest form with the bat in this tournament. Will the go to Maxwell to play a bold counter attacking game now? Or will it be the in-form Alex Carey? He has been their best middle order batter in this tournament. It will be Carey who will join Smith in the middle now.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Drags it on! Handscomb always looked vulnerable against Woakes and he is the one to get him. England are all over Australia at the moment. Handscomb fails to make an impact after being brought in the side. A loose, loose shot to be honest. This is bowled slightly fuller and it is outside off. Handscomb, with no foot movement, pushes at it tentatively. The ball hits the inside edge and then shatters the stumps behind. Woakes with his second and Australia slip further.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length and outside off, Peter guides it down to third man for one.
5.5 overs (0 Run) This is outside off, Handscomb lets it be.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Off the outer half again but safe! Slightly shorter than the previous two balls. Handscomb looks to defend but does so inside the line. It goes off the outer half to point.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Another top class delivery! Length and around off, this one straightens too. PH looks to defend but is beaten again.
5.2 overs (0 Run) That is unplayable! Just unplayable! This is angled into the off pole which means Handscomb has to play at it. He does so but is rooted to his crease. The ball pitches and straightens at 145 KPH. Difficult to adjust at that pace. The ball whizzes past the outside edge.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Handscomb keeps it out.