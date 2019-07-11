29.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out. Another excellent over by Rashid.
29.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on off. Maxwell pushes it towards cover. The fielder fumbles but no runs taken.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Another outside edge! Another tossed up ball outside off, Maxwell looks to drive it but once again it turns away. It goes off the outside edge to short third man. Maxwell wanted a run but is sent back.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is kept out.
29.2 overs (2 Runs) Just away from the fielder at first slip! Is this the luck Maxwell needs? Rashid almost got another. This is tossed up outside off, Maxwell looks to drive but the ball turns away. It goes off the outside edge and wide of first slip for three.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Big turn for Rashid. The length is shorter and around off, it spins away. Smith pushes it down to long on for one.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Keeps strike now as he works it through square leg for one. Not a good follow up over by Stokes. 9 runs from it.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the covers! It is a little too full and on off, Smith strokes it in the gap in the cover region and bags a boundary. Smith continues his fight from one end.
28.4 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batter, Maxwell works it through mid-wicket for one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker but outside off, Maxwell is late in bringing his bat down and gets beaten.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Smith looks to defend but it goes off the outer half down to third man for one.
28.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple! This is on the pads, Smith works it through backward square leg for two.
The new man in is Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell is known for his flair. He's renowned for his big hitting magic. Australia don't need that magic to come out just yet. They want him to play a sensible knock here and then go bang, bang!
27.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Rashid gets his second in the over and once again, Australia find themselves in trouble. Stoinis fails to make an impact yet again. He does not trouble the scorers here. Rashid bowls the googly outside off. Stoinis had no clue which way the ball is going to turn. He looks to hit it through the off side but misses as it turns back in. The ball hits the pad. A huge appeal and the umpire raises the finger. End of a brilliant over for England. 2 runs and 2 wickets.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Stoinis drives it nicely but to covers.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Smith pushes it down to long on for one. Fifty up for Smith, his 23rd in ODIs. Australia's best batter rises to the occasion. Only half the job done though and he would know that.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Smith guides it to point.
Marcus Stoinis walks out to bat next.
27.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Carey holes out! The partnership has been broken! Carey falls 4 short of a half ton. He was looking to go after the leg spinner. Comes down the track to him and looks to whip it over the mid-wicket fence but it goes right off the toe-end and straight to Vince, the substitute who makes no mistake. A much-needed wicket for India. They continue to remain on top.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Smith strokes it towards cover where the fielder dives to his left and makes a half stop. Can't stop a run though.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball on off, the batter blocks it out. A tidy over by Stokes.
26.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Carey is late on the flick. It hits his pad.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Carey looks to slap it but misses.
26.3 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side, Carey pulls it, not right off the middle but hit well enough to get two through mid-wicket.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around middle, Carey hits it to mid on.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Smith guides it down to third man and takes one. The 100-run stand is up. They have got Australia to safer shores but Australia would love for them to continue. This is Australia's 50th century run stand in World Cups. First side to achieve this feat.
Ben Stokes is back!
25.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outside off, Smith slaps it through covers for another single. 10 from the over. Australia looking to get a move on now?
25.5 overs (1 Run) Carey played that late! Outside off, AC waits for it and then guides it towards short third man for one.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Smith hits it down to long off for one.
25.3 overs (1 Run) The googly now, flatter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
25.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Out comes the slog sweep and it has been hit right off the middle, it is also in the gap and Carey bags another boundary.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Smith hits it down to long on for one.