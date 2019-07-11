24.6 overs (0 Run) A good length ball on off, Carey keeps it out.
Live Score
24.5 overs (0 Run) Another length ball on off, Carey strokes it to mid off.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Another wide! This is down the leg side again, Carey looks to help it on its way but misses. Wided.
24.4 overs (0 Run) OHHH! This is around off, Carey looks to drive it on the up but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, Smith works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
24.2 overs (1 Run) That is way down the leg side, Carey looks to flick but misses. 100 up for Australia. This is a good recovery from them but they still are behind in the game. Can't relax.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, Smith works it through mid-wicket for one.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Smith milks it down to long off for one.
23.5 overs (2 Runs) Floated around off, Smith strokes it wide of sweeper cover and gets a brace.
23.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Steve defends it off the front foot.
23.3 overs (2 Runs) Free run there. Floated on off, Smith pushes it to the left of cover and takes one. Stokes has an unnecessary shy at the bowler's end. He misses. There is no back up so one more run is taken. Two runs taken overall.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Smith strokes it to the right of mid off. The fielder dives across on that side and saves one.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle and off, Carey plays a stylish looking whip shot to deep mid-wicket for one.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! This is on the pads, Smith looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. He missed out there.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Is that just short or has that been dropped? It is short. On the shorter side and outside off, Smith cuts it, it goes on the bounce to the point fielder where Stokes dives to his left and half stops it. No runs taken.
22.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! This is on off, Carey hits it towards mid off and takes one.
22.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Carey looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is class! Just class! Australia get off 87 in style. Fuller and around off, Carey leans into it and strokes it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit towards covers.
21.6 overs (1 Run) A quick run to end the over! Another googly on middle, Carey picks it and taps it towards the off side. They set off for a run. Buttler runs towards the ball and has a shy at his opposite end but misses.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on. Roy slips as he tries to field the ball. No extra run taken.
21.4 overs (1 Run) The googly and outside off, Carey drives it square on the off side for one.
21.3 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Carey plays the paddle sweep, down towards fine leg for two.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Smith pushes it back towards the bowler. Rashid initially moves to his left, he is wrong footed so he then fails to stop it with a dive to his right and a single to long off.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track but gets too close to the pitch of the ball. In the end he whips it down to long on for one.
20.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On the pads, this is worked to deep square leg for one.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Good length and on off, Carey pushes it to covers.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
20.3 overs (1 Run) A single eventually! This is on a length and around off, straightens after pitching. Smith is squared up as he tries to defend. It goes off the outer half towards point. Stokes there fails to stop it with a dive and a run is conceded.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot as another full delivery is driven back to the bowler.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit back to the bowler.