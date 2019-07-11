44.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good way to end the over for Australia. Back of a length ball on off, Smith waits back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. End of a very expensive over from Plunkett. 14 runs off the over. Vital runs starting to come for Australia.
Live Score
44.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Starc flicks it towards backward square leg and looks for two but Bairstow gets to the ball quickly so they have to be happy with one.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Starc cuts it but finds point.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bouncer goes way over Starc's head and it has been wided.
44.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Smith shuffles across and flicks it to the right of fine leg. Rashid there cleans it. This also brings up the 200 for Australia.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single down to square leg.
44.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone out of here! Fuller around off, Starc frees his arm and smashes it over long off fence for a maximum. He didn't time it too well but had enough to send it over.
43.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! This is on middle, SS works it to mid-wicket.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Goes for another short one but this is down the leg side. Wided.
43.4 overs (0 Run) A sharp bumper and on the body, Starc ducks under it.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full again and on middle, Starc works it to mid-wicket.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bludgeoned! A welcome boundary for Australia. This is half volley on off, Starc powers it through mid off and bags a boundary.
43.1 overs (0 Run) A very full ball on off, Starc just about gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
42.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! Nicely played! Once again there is width on offer outside off. Smith guides it past point and takes two.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Too short and wide outside off, Smith cuts but finds point.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Smith pushes it back to the bowler.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle, Starc pulls it through square leg for one.
42.2 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and Smith was in trouble! This is shorter and outside off, Smith mistimes his pull toward mid-wicket. Root fumbles and the batters go for it. Root has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on the body, Starc nudges it through backward square leg for one.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Once again a single on the last ball! This is shorter and on off, Starc guides it towards point and keeps strike.
41.5 overs (1 Run) That has been worked off the stumps! Fuller and on middle, Smith hits it to fine leg and gets to the other end.
41.4 overs (1 Run) One more single! Slower one and outside off, Starc guides it down to third man for one.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Another leg bye! This is on middle, Smith looks to flick but misses to get hit high no the pads. It rolls on the leg side again for one.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on the body, Starc ducks under it.
41.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, the batter looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
40.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! England won't mind as Starc will be on strike. Fuller and around middle, Starc hits it down to long on for one.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Slashes and miss! Shorter and outside off, Starc looks to cut but misses. 5 dots in a row.
40.4 overs (0 Run) 4 dots in a row! On a good length and on middle, Starc defends it onto the ground.
40.3 overs (0 Run) One more dot! On a good length around off, Starc mistimes it to mid off.
40.2 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter from around the wicket, Starc works it to mid on.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Starc strokes it to mid on.