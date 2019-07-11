39.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Shorter and on middle, Smith defends it.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Starc guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, Starc pushes it to covers.
39.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Smith works it fine on the leg side and gets to the other end.
39.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on off, Smith stands tall and pushes it through covers for two.
39.1 overs (0 Run) That has skidded through. Shorter and outside off, Smith looks to punch it through the off side but is late on the shot.
Mark Wood is back!
38.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to end Jofra's spell. It is outside off, the ball keeps raising. Buttler behind the stump does well to take it jumping and stretching his left hand. Starc looks at the square leg umpire hoping it to be wided but it isn't. End of a brilliant day for Jofra. He finishes with the figures of 10-0-32-2. What an inspired selection he has been in this World Cup!
38.5 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Starc flicks it nicely wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Smith pushes it towards cover and gets to the other end.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Smith taps it towards point and shouts a loud no.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Comes around the wicket and bowls it on off. It comes in with the angle, Starc looks to defend but it goes wide of first slip off the upper half of his bat and gets a single to get off the mark.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Smith defends it with soft hands towards cover and gets a single.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! How did that miss the off pole? Another googly, this is flatter and on middle, it turns away. Starc goes back and looks to defend but misses. The ball just about kisses the off pole. End of another outstanding over by Rashid. He has been brilliant today. His figures 10-0-54-3.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Brilliant! Another googly, this lands on off and then turns away. Starc looks to defend but is beaten.
Mitchell Starc, who will have to be at his brilliant best later on in the day with the ball will have to do a job with the bat here first.
37.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another one bites the dust! A sharp, sharp catch at first slip. A googly outside off, Cummins looks to play it against the turn through the off side but it goes off the outside edge and quickly to Root who takes it at first slip. Root reacted well as that not only went quickly but it was also a touch low. 200 now looks difficult! Rashid gets his third. He has not had a great World Cup so far but has come to the party in this big, big game.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, Smith hits it through covers for one.
37.2 overs (0 Run) A crowd catch! This is very full on off, Smith hits it into the ground and to covers.
37.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is defended.
36.6 overs (2 Runs) Looks for the yorker to end the over but ends up bowling a full ball on the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for two.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Shorter and on middle, Cummins looks to defend but it hits the sticker of the bat but lands safe.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Cummins looks to upper cut it but misses.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Just short! Almost another one. One more slower ball on off, it is the knuckle ball. Cummins does not pick it and he too goes hard at it. It goes off the face but it lands short of Archer.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Cummins hits it to mid on.
36.1 overs (2 Runs) Two taken! Back of a length on off, Cummins guides it through backward point for two.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Good stop by Root. Tossed up around off, Smith drives it to the left of cover. Root there dives on that side and saves a certain boundary. We all saw how crucial fielding was in the first semifinal and England today have been good in the field.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter around off, Cummins flat-bats it to long off for one.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Smith pulls it to square leg for one.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Googly pitching on off, Smith looks to defend and does so off the inner half of his bat.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it around off, Cummins nudges it to point and gets to the other end.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Leg spinner pitching on middle and leg, Smith flicks it against the spin to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.