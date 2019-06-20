Update 1409 local (1309 GMT) - GOING OFF! Dear me, the rain has picked its intensity and the umpires have no other option but to call for covers. Still 6 balls left in this innings as the players leave the field. Let's hope it's just a passing shower.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Carey gets back and slaps it down to covers for one.
NO, NO, PLEASE NO! It has started raining here. It is coming down with quite some force. Please rain god not today. Not now. Let us have a full game.
48.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Sarkar serves a low full toss outside off, Carey reaches out for it and caresses his drive past extra cover for a boundary.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Too full and outside off, Stoinis shapes up for the paddle scoop but seeing the line, he opens the face and pushes it to short third man for a run.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Superb delivery. A near yorker outside off, Stoinis goes hard at it and only manages to dig it out off the bottom edge.
48.2 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss outside off, Marcus drills it to the left of long off and rushes back for the second run.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball on middle, Alex gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through square leg for a run.
47.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss around leg, Carey works it out towards long on for one. Excellent over by The Fizz, 5 runs and wicket from it.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
47.4 overs (1 Run) A high full toss on leg, Carey doesn't go with the full swing of his bat and just pushes it down to long on for a run. Last 9 balls have gone for just 5 runs and it has accounted for three wickets. A bit of a comeback from the Bangla Tigers.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a length and down the leg side, Stoinis nudges it to fine leg for a run.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off, Carey drives it to the cover fielder standing at the edge of the circle and collects a single to open his account.
Alex Carey is the new batsman in.
47.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Smith is dead in front! Rahman fails to execute his yorker but still strikes. A low full toss in the line of the stumps, Steve shuffles across a bit to work it on the leg side but misses. He is thudded on the pads, they appeal and the finger goes up. Smith takes the referral, maybe just because it's left and the Ball Tracker shows three reds. Finally, someone other than Sarkar has taken a wicket.
Rahman has trapped Smith right in front with a full toss. The umpire has raised his finger and only an inside edge can save Smith. He has taken the DRS. Let's see...
Bowling change.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Sarkar is showing his full range. Hits the yorker mark on middle, Smith does well to keep it out on the leg side and gets off the mark with a single.
Steve Smith walks out to bat next. He is also quite handy with his unorthodox style of playing big shots.
46.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Khawaja is gone! 3-fer for Sarkar! Yet again he gets a wicket with a short delivery. Not much pace there as he lands it around off. Khawaja shapes up for the pull shot but ends up bottom edging it behind. Rahim does well to snap a good low catch inches above the surface. Soumya Sarkar is having a ball, literally.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Stoinis stays back to steer it through the line but finds short third man. A rare dot.
Maxwell gone, who will walk out to bat now? Will they go for a powerhitter in Stoinis or Carey? Yes they will. It is going to be Marcus Stoinis who will join Khawaja out in the middle. He has the ability to go from ball one but has been cautious in his approach at the start for sometime.
46.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Maxwell is run out! There was a single on offer but for some reason Khawaja stuttered after taking off. A full ball on middle and leg, Glenn tickles it off his pads to short fine leg and sets off for a run. Usman responds but then seeing the fielder attack the ball, he stops. Maxwell is left high and dry in the middle of the pitch and to his bad luck, Rubel Hossain comes up with a direct hit at the striker's end. End of an entertaining cameo from the Big Show!
46.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sarkar is given yet another over here. Hmm... He bowls a short ball at his pace, Maxwell picks it in a trice and hammers his pull shot over mid-wicket. 350 up for Australia!
45.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It's becoming too easy! 25 runs in the over! Full and around middle, Khawaja hops back to make room and plays a delightful drive in front of square on the off side for a boundary. England's 397 in danger here!
45.5 overs (3 Runs) Whips a length ball down to wide long on where Tamim makes a stop near the fence. The third umpire finds it clean and three runs have been added to the total.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, Maxwell digs it out to covers.
45.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 102 runs have come in the last 40 balls. Scintillating stuff. Shortish ball on middle, on the slower side, Maxwell with a clean strike dismisses it over square leg. The Big Show is on fire, delivering the KO punch to Bangladesh!
45.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BOOM! A length ball around off, Maxwell hangs on the back foot and smacks it over covers for a boundary.
45.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Full and wide with mid off in the circle is always a danger. Maxwell latches onto it outside off and transfers all his weight on the right leg and thwacks it over extra cover. It falls flush on the rope and is given as a biggie after consulting the third umpire.
Free Hit loading... Maxwell on strike!!!
45.1 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss on middle, Usman flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run. Hang on, Rubel has overstepped...