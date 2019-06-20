19.6 overs (0 Run) Gets forward to a full ball and defends it on the off side. 7 from the over!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Too full in length on middle, Finch makes room and hits it off the inner half to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on off, Finch sticks back to play it late but finds the point fielder.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Poor from the fielder. They were so good in the field against West Indies but have been lethargic today. Good length ball on off, Warner plays it through covers. The fielder misfields there allowing them to get an extra run.
18.5 overs (0 Run) This time bowls it on the body, Warner looks to flick but misses and the ball rolls to the side of the pitch off his hips.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one down the leg side. This is fuller and now Warner misses his flick. Umpire having to do some stretching here.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Effort ball gone wrong. Rubel bangs it in short but down the leg side, Warner looks to pull but misses. Wide signalled.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Finch pushes it wide of mid off and gets a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length this time, Warner pulls it down to fine leg and gets a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Corrects his line and bowls it on middle, Warner defends it to mid off.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the body, Warner looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the body.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Goes back and pushes it through covers for a run. 3 from the over, a good one by Mehedi!
17.5 overs (0 Run) Warner has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
17.4 overs (1 Run) This time Finch plays from the back foot and sends it to long on for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Stays on the back foot and punches it down to long on for a run.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Warner has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for an lbw! Not given by the umpire. No DRS taken either. That tells the appeal was more in hope. Flatter and fuller around leg, sliding down, Warner walks forward with the flick shot but fails to connect. The keeper and the bowler appeal but to no avail. Missing leg.
Drinks break. Steady beginning from Australia and now they are looking to up their scoring rate. Once again the Australian openers adopted a cautious approach up front and denied Bangladesh any wicket. Warner, though, got a life when he was on 10 and that will be already hurting the Asian side. Hard to predict from where the first breakthrough will come. Bangladesh should look to dry out the runs if the wickets are not coming otherwise they will be staring down to a massive total.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Finch has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length on off, pulled across the line without much timing to deep square leg for a run.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that would have hurt! Some extra bounce from a length on middle, shooting up off the surface, Warner tries working it around but gets hit on the bottom hand. Straightaway he takes his hand off in pain. Nothing serious though.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and on middle, Warner eases it through square leg for a couple of runs. The century stand comes up! This pair continues to prosper.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, David rocks back and taps it down to point.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Gets on the front foot to a full ball and pushes it to covers.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. No run to end a 12-run over.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finch targets the longer part of the ground this time, hits into the breeze also and as a result it doesn't go all the way. Tossed up all around off, Aaron muscles it across the line and it falls just before the fence at wide long on. Mehedi is targeted at the moment.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finch picks the shorter side of the ground, goes with the spin and powers his slog sweep over square leg for a biggie. When he hits, they stay hit!
15.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full on off, driven back to the bowler who didn't stop cleanly but no run taken.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Identical to the last delivery, this time Warner gets bat on ball and works it in front of square leg for a run.