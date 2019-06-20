14.6 overs (1 Run) 20th ODI fifty for David Warner! Shortish and on middle, Warner jumps on the back foot and glances it behind square leg for a run. Fine knock by David, he started slowly again but is now picking up the scoring rate. This partnership is 14 runs short of a century now. Good going for the defending champions!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle and leg, David flicks it on the leg side but not in the gap.
Marcus Stoinis is seen going out for a net session. A possible promotion for him on the cards? Quite possible, let's see whether he gets it. He does open the batting for Melbourne Stars. The Aussies have keep the number 3 slot open.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short in length on off, Aaron goes on his toes and gently tucks it in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off, driven back to the bowler.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, punched from the crease to deep cover for a run.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Warner defends it from the back foot. It probably takes the inside edge and deflects off his pads to square leg.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Remains back footed this time and helps it through mid-wicket for one. 11 from the over, 24 in Shakib's first 3.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Walks down the track and blocks it on the leg side.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A bit of a leading edge this time. Warner tries to work it around but closes the face of his willow early. It doesn't carry to the bowler though.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Shakib goes quick and flat this time, on off, Warner punches it to covers.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is the mirror image of Williamson's six last evening in the last over. Full and floated on off, turning back in, Warner goes down on one knee and smokes it over mid-wicket. 94m on the radar, that's a really big one from a short man.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played again by Warner. He dances down the track to take it on the full and crunches his drive through covers for a boundary.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 19 runs in the last 3 overs, Australia are trying to up their scoring rate.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Appeal for a catch! Width on offer outside off, Warner flashes and misses. Rahim collects the ball and gets ready to throw while the bowler is appealing. Nothing from the umpire. Nothing in the replays either.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Misfield! Short in length on off, Warner pulls it across the line and the fielder inside the ring at mid-wicket misfields. It rolls behind and Shakib boots it out just before the rope at the last moment. Two added to the total.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Another back foot shot, this time from the Australian skipper, and it hurries across the turf to deep cover for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Warner sits on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Starts his spell with a touch short of a length ball on off, Warner steers it off his back foot but finds the point fielder.
Rubel Hossain is into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Yet another single down the ground, towards long on again, and one more run has been added to the Australian score.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Knocks a full ball down to long on and rotates the strike.
11.4 overs (3 Runs) Good fielding effort! Short in length and outside off, Warner cracks it square of the wicket on the off side and it races away. Sabbir chases it down from point and saves a run for his team.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Mistimed shot! Extra loopy ball on this occasion, it lands full on middle and Finch tries to drive it through the line. But it skids on to take the inside edge and goes in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Use of the feet this time by Warner and he eases a full ball down to long on for a run.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Full and flighted on off, Warner pushes it back to the left of the bowler who runs across to make the stop.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and Finch makes full use of it. Mortaza serves a good length ball on leg, it's further angling down, Finch just helps it on its way to the fine leg fence.
Dark clouds are slowly building around the stadium. Let's hope they stay away.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Sweet timing but straight to the fielder. A back foot punch by Finch but he fails to pierce the off side field.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side, it's worked behind square leg for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. No run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Slower off cutter on off, Finch moves back and tickles it in front of square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter length ball outside off, Warner camps back and slaps it to sweeper cover for a run.