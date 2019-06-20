4.6 overs (2 Runs) Is that dropped? The backward point is saying he didn't pick it up. Hmm... Short in length and outside off, Warner reaches out for it and slaps it through the line. It's aerial and to the right of Sabbir, who reacts but fails to hang on. Early life for Warner. The batsmen take two.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, Warner reaches out for it and tries to hit it through the line. But it takes the bottom half of his blade and rolls down to mid off.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Slants in a length ball on off, Warner pushes it off his front foot to covers.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Straighter in line, Finch goes back and works it to deep square leg for one.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Finch is on the front foot as he pushes it out safely to covers.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one has gone the distance! A friendly delivery. It's pitched right up and outside off, Finch exercises his arms and nails it inside-out over extra cover for the first maximum of this match.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Warner goes back and packs a punch through the line. But he fails to beat the diving cover-point fielder.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Mustafizur drifts a full ball down the leg side, Warner neatly deflects it off his pads and sends it whistling to the fine leg fence.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Very well bowled. Rahman brings in a length ball on middle and leg, Warner also does well to block it out on the leg side.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a fuller length just outside off, Warner takes a stride forward and pushes it gently to point.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and in the line of the stumps, Finch flicks it off his pads to deep backward square leg for a run.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Rahman loses his line on this occasion and slips a back of a length delivery down the leg side. Finch tries getting his bat behind the ball but fails.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Angles across a fuller length ball on off, Finch covers his stumps and allows it through. That was bowled at a decent click, 140 kph to be precise.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Half-shout for an lbw! Nothing from the umpire. A good length ball on off, angling down, Finch fails to flick and is hit on the pads. They cross for a leg bye as the umpire turns down the appeal. Missing leg in all likelihood.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball on off, angling in, Warner just turns it in front of square leg and pinches a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Misses out, Warner! Short in length around off, David hangs on the back foot and plays the pull shot but he finds the mid-wicket fielder.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length on off, on the slower side, Finch plays it closer to his front pad and it goes off the inner half of his blade. The ball rolls to the right of mid on and they cross for a run.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and close to the off pole, Finch sticks back and defends it to the off side.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and angling in on a length outside off, Finch punches back to the bowler who goes down low to stop the ball.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Gets away with a poor delivery. Short and wide outside off, Warner slaps it off his back foot but finds the cover-point fielder. Just a boundary from the over, a good comeback by Mustafizur after the first ball.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Stifled appeal for an lbw! The umpire remains still. Looks quite high and going down the leg side too. A touch short and on middle and leg, Warner fails to glance it away on the leg side.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, David is on the back foot as he plays it down to cover-point.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery just outside off, Warner allows it through to the keeper this time.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timing and placement from Warner! The outfield is lightning fast and David has played it towards the shorter part of the stadium as well. Width on offer outside off, the southpaw goes on the back foot and nicely places his shot between the gap at point and cover-point. The fielders chase but the ball wins the race.
Who will bowl from this end? Spinner or pacer? Pacer it will be. Mustafizur Rahman to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Begins with a length ball in the channel outside off, Warner shoulders arms.
0.6 over (0 Run) Forces a length ball towards covers where Shakib makes a good diving stop. 5 from the first over!
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot of a batsman in prime form. Slightly short and angling down the leg side, Finch picks it off his pads and flicks it beautifully through backward square leg for a boundary.
0.4 over (1 Run) Nearly a drag on! Mortaza lands it on a length close to off stump, a scrambled seam delivery, Warner pushes at it away from his body but gets an inside edge. It rolls behind square leg and Warner gets off the mark with a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) A back foot punch on this occasion but Warner finds the cover fielder inside the ring.
0.2 over (0 Run) Lands it on a length and outside off, angling in, Warner remains on the back foot and defends it to the off side.
0.1 over (0 Run) A touch short in length to start with, around off, Warner stands back and taps it down towards cover-point.
Right then, it's time to play the game! David Warner and Aaron Finch are the Aussie openers. No, Bangladesh are not starting with spin. It will be the skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza to bowl the first over with the first new ball. One slip in place. Here we go...
We're minutes away from getting underway. Currently, the players from both sides are out in the centre for their respective national anthems.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman (IN FOR MOSADDEK HOSSAIN), Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(C), Rubel Hossain (IN FOR MOHAMMED SAIFUDDIN), Mustafizur Rahman.
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch(C), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (IN FOR SHAUN MARSH), Alex Carey(WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile (IN FOR JASON BEHRENDORFF), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa (IN FOR KANE RICHARDSON).
Bangladesh skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza says they would have batted first as well but he reckons the outfield is heavy right now so one cannot be sure. Informs they have chased well so he is positive. Tells the boys are very confident especially after the last game and they are looking forward for this one. Informs Mohammad Saifuddin has back spasm so he is out and Mosaddek Hossain is out as well. Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman replace them. Tells that they need to pick early wickets as Australia have a good team and he hopes to continue how they bowled early in the previous game.
Australia skipper, Aaron Finch says they are batting first as it looks a good surface. Tells that they have played good cricket in patches but have not been able to continue it for full 100 overs. On his team changes, Finch informs there are three changes in his side as Coulter-Nile, Zampa and Stoinis come in and Richardson, Behrendorff and Shaun Marsh miss out. Mentions that picking wickets in the middle overs are also very important.
Toss - We have captains of both sides along with the match referee all in readiness for the toss. The Australian skipper Aaron Finch has the coin in his hand. Bangladesh skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza calls Heads but it turns out to be the wrong call. AUSTRALIA OPT TO BAT FIRST!
Pitch report - Harsha Bhogle and Mel Jones are the pitch analysts for the game. Harsha says it is a lovely day and the skies are clear. He informs while bowling from the Radcliffe End the boundaries straight are slightly bigger but on the leg side, they are small. It is similar from the other end as well. Mel Jones from the other end looks at the pitch and says there is a slight tinge of grass which we have hardly seen in this tournament. She informs that there are cracks on the pitch indicating that it is a dry surface underneath and she feels it will be interesting to see how much assistance the spinners will get off the deck. Jones suggests that the change in pace will be a key factor on this surface.
Hello and welcome to Match 26 of the ICC World Cup 2019. After a nail-biter last game, we now move from Manchester to Nottingham. And we have another top class contest lined up. Top 4 hopefuls, Bangladesh take on Australia in a crunch contest. The Kangaroos have lost just one game so far in this edition and a win here for the Aaron Finch-led side will see them get even closer to book their place in the semi-final. Bangladesh, on the other hand, chased down one of the highest totals in World Cups quite convincingly against West Indies, all thanks to the Bangla Superstar, Shakib-Al-Hasan. Mashrafe Mortaza will be hoping that Shakib continues his magnificent run and the others too join the party. Will Bangladesh take down another giant in Australia or will the Aussies once again show why they are one of the favourites? We have another spectacle ready for you. Stay tuned as the toss is not far away.