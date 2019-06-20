24.6 overs (0 Run) Khawaja has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Another 7-run over, 14 from the last two.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Usman Khawaja! A loose delivery, short and on middle, Khawaja swivels a bit on the back foot and directs his half-pull shot behind square leg for a boundary. Easily done, really.
24.4 overs (2 Runs) Strides forward to a full ball and strokes it through covers for a couple of runs.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Warner has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and punches it back in the direction of the bowler. Sarkar moves across to his right, collides with the non-striker a bit, apologizes immediately and the ball is picked up by the mid on fielder.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Well stopped, Sabbir! Short in length and outside off, Warner slaps it off his back foot and Sabbir at backward point makes a diving stop.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Warner stays back and cracks it through cover-point for a run. 7 from the over.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker again, on middle, Khawaja gets forward and forces it down to long on for a run.
23.4 overs (2 Runs) Driven through the covers by the batsman. Two runs added to the total.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Fires in a flatter delivery on off, Khawaja punches it from the crease to covers.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, knocked down to long on for one.
23.1 overs (2 Runs) Goes on the back foot to a short ball and punches it square of the wicket on the off side for a couple.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Gets on the back foot and pushes it wide of mid off for a run.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Shout for an lbw! Sarkar delivers a full ball around leg, Khawaja tries to flick but misses. He is rapped on the pads, the bowler screams his lungs out in appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Mortaza asks his bowler regarding the DRS and then looks at his keeper. They are of the opinion that it pitched outside leg and hence no referral is taken. Meanwhile, the batsmen have crossed for a leg bye.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Usman Khawaja hangs on the back foot and pushes it to mid off.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Angling away from the southpaw, Usman tries to drive off the front foot but it takes the inner half and goes to mid on.
22.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Khawaja plays late with an angled bat but still finds the point fielder.
22.1 overs (0 Run) A gentle length delivery, on off, Khawaja pushes it down from the crease to mid off.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Warner punches it to the man at cover.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, Warner taps it back to the bowler.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Warner strokes it to the right of the bowler. Hasan moves to that side quickly and stops the ball.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Khawaja is off the mark. Floated on middle, this time Khawaja nudges it down to long on for a single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Usman strokes it to mid-wicket.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Warner milks it down to long off for a single.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off, Khawaja pushes it off his front foot to cover-point. 4 runs and a wicket from the over. Soumya Sarkar has done what he was brought on to do.
Who will walk out at number 3? Smith, Khawaja or maybe Maxwell or Stoinis? It is going to be Usman Khawaja, the designated number 3 who will bat at his normal postion.
20.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Soft dismissal for Aaron Finch! Sarkar delivers an innocuous delivery on the shorter side outside off. Finch remains back footed maybe trying to play it square of the wicket on the off side. But the bounce gets big on his bat and he ends up handing a straightforward catch to Rubel Hossain at short third man. He makes no mistake and finally, Bangladesh get their first breakthrough. The 121-run opening stand is broken and Finch walks back looking a bit disappointed.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Reaches out for a length ball wide outside off and strokes it to sweeper cover for one.
20.3 overs (2 Runs) Angling across the batsman, Warner takes the full ball in his stride and drives it through the gap between extra cover and mid off. A couple taken.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Wicket to wicket line, the length is fuller and Finch just presents a straight bat to push it down towards long on for a run.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and on off, Finch drives but finds the extra cover fielder.