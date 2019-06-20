 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:20 June 2019 17:22 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs Bangladesh from Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

BAN vs AUS Latest Score

34.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Usman flicks it towards square leg for a run. 11 runs have come from the over. Expensive over from Mortaza in his comeback over.

34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Mortaza bowls short of a length delivery, Khawaja pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. AUS vs BAN: Match 26: Usman Khawaja hits Mashrafe Mortaza for a 4! Australia 207/1 (34.5 Ov). CRR: 5.94

34.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Warner drives it towards mid on for a single.

34.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot from David. Short of a length delivery, Warner picks it early and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 200 up for Australia. Time for David Warner to accelerate. AUS vs BAN: Match 26: David Warner hits Mashrafe Mortaza for a 4! Australia 202/1 (34.3 Ov). CRR: 5.85

34.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Warner cuts it to point.

34.1 overs (1 Run) Presents the full face of the ball and gently pushes it in the direction of mid off for a run.

The skipper is back into the attack. Needs a wicket and also needs to stop the run flow. Can the captain deliver?

33.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full outside off, it's stroked through covers for another single in this over. 7 from it without any risk. Mehedi has bowled out, 10-0-59-0! Decent effort.

33.5 overs (1 Run) Rocks back to a short ball and cuts it through point for a single.

33.4 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side, helped to mid-wicket for one.

33.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They have run through for a single.

33.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, punched down to long on for one.

33.1 overs (2 Runs) Fullish and on off, Khawaja drives it through cover-point and the point fielder cuts it off. Saves two.

32.6 overs (1 Run) Short in length and pulled through square leg for one.

32.5 overs (1 Run) Uses his feet to come down the track and eases it through mid off for a run.

32.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Warner plays it down to mid-wicket.

32.3 overs (1 Run) Gets down and reverse sweeps it wide of short third man for a run.

32.2 overs (1 Run) CENTURY NO. 16 IN ODIS FOR WARNER! He gets there with a gentle tickle off his pads through square leg for a run. Here comes the famous leap of joy from him. This is his second hundred in this World Cup and he continues with his rich vein of form. Kisses the badge on his helmet and he is all smiles. Plenty of overs left still and David can go for a really big one here. AUS vs BAN: Match 26: It's a 100! David Warner hits a ton (110b, 7x4, 2x6). ऑस्ट्रेलिया 187/1 (32.2 Ovs). CRR: 5.78

32.1 overs (0 Run) Full and flighted on leg, flicked straight to mid-wicket.

31.6 overs (0 Run) Driven towards the mid off region. No run to complete a 9-run over.

31.5 overs (3 Runs) Full and floated outside off, it's driven past the cover fielder and the long off fielder does well to chase it down in the deep. Three taken, Warner moves to 99!

31.4 overs (1 Run) Eases a quicker delivery on off to deep cover for a run.

31.3 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot and forces it through covers for one.

31.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman dances down the track and does well to block the ball.

31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding by Mustafizur! Short in length and outside off, Warner rocks back and slaps it behind square on the off side. Rahman fails to stop it with a dive to his left at backward point and it speeds away to the fence. AUS vs BAN: Match 26: David Warner hits Mehedi Hasan for a 4! Australia 181/1 (31.1 Ov). CRR: 5.80

30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Loopy full ball around leg, this time Khawaja brings out the conventional sweep shot, doesn't get it from the middle but enough connection to take it past short fine leg for a boundary. AUS vs BAN: Match 26: Usman Khawaja hits Shakib Al Hasan for a 4! Australia 177/1 (31.0 Ov). CRR: 5.70

30.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.

30.4 overs (1 Run) Hangs on the back foot and smashes it to deep cover for a run.

30.3 overs (2 Runs) This time Khawaja connects with his reverse sweep and sends a full ball on middle to deep cover-point. Two taken and that brings up the 50-run stand between this pair.

30.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full outside off, Usman tries to reverse sweep but misses.

30.1 overs (1 Run) A long hop on middle, Warner crouches and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Trent Bridge, Nottingham Trent Bridge, Nottingham World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh, Match 26
