29.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, defended off the back foot to backward point. Only 3 from the over!
29.5 overs (0 Run) Goes hard at a full ball on off and gets an inside edge onto the pads. It deflects to cover-point and Khawaja looks for a run. He is sent back by Warner.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Fires in a full ball on off, Usman is on the front foot as he pushes it to covers.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Skidding back into the batsman from around off, Warner makes room and strokes it to deep cover for a run.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Usman stays back and hits it square of the wicket on the off side for one.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Forces a full ball through mid off and takes a single.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Drifting down the leg side, Warner plays it off his pads and clips it to deep mid-wicket for one. 12 from the over, this partnership has moved to 44 runs off 49 balls.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raced away to the fence in a flash! Short delivery outside off, slower in pace, Warner camps back and whacks it through point for a boundary.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Khawaja drives it through mid off for a run.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single.
28.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over the infield! Sarkar delivers a gentle full ball outside off, that's in the hitting zone for Warner, who gives himself some room and clobbers it over covers.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Khawaja remains on the back foot and strokes it to sweeper cover for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Darts one in on middle and leg at 89 kph, Warner flicks it off his pads but finds short fine leg.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Skidding down the leg side, Usman tickles it in front of square leg and takes a run.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Yet another easy rotation of strike. Warner strokes a full ball through mid off and switches his end.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Fires one full on middle, Khawaja eases his drive through mid off and rotates the strike.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and flatter outside off, Warner drives it through mid off and picks up a run.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, skidding into the batsman, Warner keeps it out on the leg side from the back foot.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single but Warner wants the second. Khawaja does well to send him back as there was never a second there.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Full again on off, Khawaja drives it to long off for a run.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Usman plays it to mid on off the back foot.
26.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Khawaja flicks it towards square leg for a run.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Warner plays it towards covers for a single.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Warner flat-bats it down towards mid off for a run. 5 from the over!
25.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy and on middle, drilled down to long off for a run.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, short and outside off, forced through cover-point for one.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Mix-up, a run out chance but safe! Khawaja jumps out of the crease to a full ball and bunts it down to mid on. He straightaway wants the run, Warner stutters a bit though as he was ball-watching but then he responds. Sabbir, stationed there, attacks the ball but fumbles while picking it up and that allows David some extra seconds to dash to the other end safely.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on off, David drives it through mid off and takes a single.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on middle, punched back to the bowler who dived to stop the ball.