44.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a tremendous shot by Glenn Maxwell. A wide yorker outside off, Maxwell reaches out for it and squeezes it through point for a boundary. 12 runs from the over but a big wicket of Warner as well.
44.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, Usman keeps it out on the leg side and crosses.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Maxwell has driven it through mid on. They pick up a single.
44.3 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and on middle, it's eased to wide long on for a brace.
Glenn Maxwell is the next batsman in. He waits for Warner to cross the fence, gives him a pat on the back and then enters the field. The Big Show would try to finish some unfinished business here.
44.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! So, it turns out to be the masterstroke from Mashrafe Mortaza! Sarkar has dismissed Warner. Such is the state of Bangladesh's bowling that both the wickets have gone to the part-timer, Sarkar. He delivers a short ball outside off, gives no pace to the batsman to work with. Warner delays his shot and tries to play the ramp shot. But he fails to generate enough power and timing. He ends up ballooning it in the air and Rubel Hossain accepts the simplest of catches inside the circle. No double century for David Warner. He falls for 166 and is walking back to a big cheer from the crowd.
44.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Doesn't matter who the bowler is, the ball is going to the fence. Sarkar bowls a low full toss outside off, Warner reaches out for it and squeezes it through cover-point.
Change in plan from Mashrafe Mortaza at the last moment. He was about to give the over to Mustafizur Rahman but then brings in Soumya Sarkar. A big punt, this.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on middle, Warner flicks it firmly to deep mid-wicket for one. 13 from the over, 59 in the first four overs of Powerplay 3. This is insane hitting from Australia.
43.5 overs (2 Runs) Finally a yorker on leg, Warner digs it out safely to the leg side for a couple of runs.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Short in length and outside off, Warner rocks back and lofts it over short third man for a boundary. Poor death bowling by Bangladesh.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Plays the conventional shot and finds the fence! A length delivery on middle, David winds up for a big heave across the line and puts it away for a boundary at wide long on. Moves to 155, the highest individual score in this World Cup.
43.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Tries to be too fancy, Warner. But he fails to middle his attempted Switch Hit. A delivery in the channel outside leg, Warner shuffles across with the intention to spoon it over short third man but misses. It goes off his pads to the off side and they cross for a leg bye.
Rubel Hossain is back on.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Mortaza trying his best to execute his yorker but without any success. Another full toss on middle and this time he gets away with it. Warner smashes it to deep mid-wicket for one. 14 from the over, 46 in the last 3.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Angles in a length ball on off, Khawaja gets forward and opens the face of the bat late to work it through cover-point for one.
42.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Impeccable timing on this shot! Slower length ball outside off, Khawaja takes his front leg forward and creams his square drive to the fence.
42.3 overs (1 Run) 6th 150-plus score in ODIs for David Warner! Too full in length around leg, Warner keeps it out through mid-wicket for one. Raises his bat for the crowd and his teammates are clapping in the balcony. Double century?
42.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another full toss from Mortaza but this time the batsman is different. Warner stays back to receive the gift and spanks it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
42.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off, from 'round the wicket, Khawaja drives it down through mid on for a run.
Mashrafe Mortaza is back on. 7-0-42-0 so far.
41.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on leg, Khawaja clips it to fine leg for a run. 19 runs in total from this over, 32 in the first two of Powerplay 3.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 18 runs off the over so far! This is turning out to be a very expensive one for Bangladesh. Short in length on middle, too straight in line, Usman swivels and helps his pull shot down to long leg for a boundary.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is very poor bowling from someone who is known to bowl superbly at the death. A full toss on the pads, Khawaja accepts the gift gleefully and just lofts it in front of square leg for a boundary.
41.3 overs (2 Runs) Bowls a full toss this time, Khawaja turns it through square leg and rushes back for the second run.
41.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 150-run stand comes up! This has come in good time as well. Rahman goes short this time and bowls it without much pace, Khawaja stands back quietly and then ramps it down to third man for a boundary.
41.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Rahman tries to bowl the yorker but it reaches on a low full toss to the batsman. Khawaja throws his bat at it and it takes the bottom edge before running past the keeper for a boundary at third man.
Mustafizur Rahman back for another burst. 6-0-32-0, his figures. Has been economical so far but the death overs are not too kind on the bowlers.
40.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one has disappeared! Shakib drops it short on middle and leg, Warner attacks it with all his might and pummels it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 13 from the over, a good start to Powerplay 3 for Australia.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Warner pulls but finds short fine leg.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Out comes the reverse hit! Tossed up ball around middle, David immediately gets into the position and nails it down towards third man for a boundary.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Short and down the leg side, Usman pulls to the right of short fine leg. The fielder makes a tumbling stop and they cross.
40.2 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss on off, Khawaja flicks it through mid-wicket and returns for the second run.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Misses out! Full and down the leg side, Khawaja sweeps but straight to short fine leg.