 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia's Confidence Has Peaked After Winning Against India, Pakistan: Marcus Stoinis

Updated: 24 April 2019 18:35 IST

David Warner and Steve Smith's return has also boosted Australia, says Stoinis.

Australia
Australia are on a eight-match streak of away wins in ODIs, having won against India and Pakistan © AFP

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis says that the team's confidence has peaked significantly after their victories in the ODI series against India and Pakistan this year, just in time for the upcoming ICC World Cup in England and Wales. Australia came from 0-2 down against India to win the series, while they managed to whitewash Pakistan 5-0, thus winning eight ODIs in a row. Both the India and Pakistan ODI series were away from home.

"I think everyone is really confident. To win eight games in a row away from home was very important for us. We needed it. We had lost a lot of games over the last year or so," Stoinis said.

"Its good timing. Everyone started to believe in each other and we started to play well as a team."

Stoinis, currently representing his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), indicated that cricket was all about the minutiae and that they had learned from the times that they had lost.

"From the outside, it might look like it happened all of a sudden, but it also shows that the game of cricket is only about minor details. Even in the time we were losing, we learnt a lot, started getting closer in a lot of games," he said.

Stoinis also believes that the presence of David Warner and Steve Smith, set to make their comebacks into international cricket, will reinforce the 2015 World Cup champions.

"It (their return) is a massive boost. People have stepped up in the last few months. We have started winning games consistently. It all adds to the mixture and definitely adds to a World Cup winning combination,"

Australia will begin their 2019 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 at the Bristol County Ground.

(With ANI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team Marcus Stoinis Steven Smith David Warner World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia came from 0-2 down against India to win 3-2 in March
  • Australia whitewhashed Pakistan 5-0 in UAE the same month
  • Smith and Warner's returns will boost Australia, Stoinis also said
Related Articles
Fans Troll RCB Pacer Mohammed Siraj With Side-Splitting Memes On Twitter
Fans Troll RCB Pacer Mohammed Siraj With Side-Splitting Memes On Twitter
Marcus Stoinis And Adam Zampa
Marcus Stoinis And Adam Zampa's PDA Is Breaking The Internet - Watch
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Five Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Five Players To Watch Out For
2nd ODI: India Seek To Consolidate Lead vs Australia In Nagpur
2nd ODI: India Seek To Consolidate Lead vs Australia In Nagpur
Virat Kohli Picks This Australian Player As India
Virat Kohli Picks This Australian Player As India's Biggest Threat Ahead Of T20I Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.