Ambati Rayudu Trolled By Iceland Cricket, Offered Permanent Residency After World Cup Snub

Ambati Rayudu faced yet another snub after Mayank Agarwal was picked ahead of him as replacement for injured all-rounder Vijay Shankar in India's 15-man World Cup squad. The batsman, who was once seen as best-suited for No. 4 position, had posted cynical messages about Vijay Shankar's "three-dimensional skills" after being left out of the World Cup squad initially. Ambati Rayudu was later put on a standby list but couldn't manage to make it to the India squad despite the return of two players, Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar, due to injuries.

On Tuesday, Iceland Cricket added to Rayudu's miseries, trolling him with an application form for permanent residency in Iceland.

"Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least @RayuduAmbati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things," Iceland Cricket said on Twitter.

Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least @RayuduAmbati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things. #BANvIND #INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/L6XAefKWHw — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 1, 2019

Rayudu had criticised the selectors for not picking him in India's World Cup squad. After the injuries to Dhawan and Shankar, the selectors decided to call up Rishabh Pant and Agarwal instead of Rayudu.

Team India have already qualified for the World Cup semi-finals under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, who is leading the Indian team for the first time in the ICC showpiece event.

India are placed second in the points table with 13 points, just one short of leaders Australia. In their last league stage match, India will face Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.