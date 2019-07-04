Afghanistan, despite giving scares to India and Pakistan, haven't won a single game in eight matches of the World Cup 2019. Now with nothing to lose, bottom-placed Afghanistan will aim to finish on a high in their last league stage match against the West Indies at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday. West Indies made a promising start with a seven-wicket win over Pakistan, who then made a remarkable comeback to stay afloat in the tournament, but faltered after that with six losses and a wash out. Afghanistan beat a star studded West Indian side comprising power hitters like Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite and Shai Hope twice in the World Cup qualifiers, held in Harare last year. For both Afghanistan and the West Indies, the tournament has been a case of so near yet so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)