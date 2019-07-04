 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Match 42, Headingley, Leeds, Jul 04, 2019
Afghanistan AFG
VS
WI West Indies
Match yet to begin

Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, World Cup 2019: Afghanistan Eye Maiden Win, Face West Indies

Updated:04 July 2019 14:16 IST

Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Afghanistan would aim to end tournament on a high when they face West Indies.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score, World Cup 2019: Afghanistan Eye Maiden Win, Face West Indies
Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score: Afghanistan gave scars to India and Pakistan in recent matches. © AFP

Afghanistan, despite giving scares to India and Pakistan, haven't won a single game in eight matches of the World Cup 2019. Now with nothing to lose, bottom-placed Afghanistan will aim to finish on a high in their last league stage match against the West Indies at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday. West Indies made a promising start with a seven-wicket win over Pakistan, who then made a remarkable comeback to stay afloat in the tournament, but faltered after that with six losses and a wash out. Afghanistan beat a star studded West Indian side comprising power hitters like Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite and Shai Hope twice in the World Cup qualifiers, held in Harare last year. For both Afghanistan and the West Indies, the tournament has been a case of so near yet so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between Afghanistan vs West Indies, Straight from Headingley, Leeds.

  • 14:16 (IST)Jul 04, 2019

    Good afternoon! Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Afghanistan vs West Indies league stage match in World Cup 2019. 
