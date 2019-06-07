Afghanistan vs New Zealand: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

New Zealand survived a dramatic late fightback by Bangladesh and pulled off a close win in their last World Cup 2019 clash while Afghanistan were, at one point looking, strong against Sri Lanka but their batting unit let them down during the chase as they lost the match. When the two teams will face each other at County Ground, Taunton, on Saturday, they both will look to right the wrongs they made in their last match. The Kiwis edged out Bangladesh by two wickets on Wednesday, with Taylor hitting 82 in his team's tense chase at the Oval to record their second straight win in as any matches. Afghanistan, who are playing just their second 50-over World Cup, have lost their two games in the tournament so far but not without a fight. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan leads the charge with Mohammed Nabi, who returned figures of 4-30 with his off spin in their previous loss against Sri Lanka. But it's their batting that has let them down as they were dismissed for 152 in their revised chase of 187 in a rain-hit game Cardiff on Tuesday.