 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs Australia: Rashid Khan, Afghanistan Player To Watch Out For

Updated: 31 May 2019 19:18 IST

Rashid Khan is possibly the most improved player in international cricket and he will by a lynchpin for Afghanistan during their World Cup 2019 campaign.

Afghanistan vs Australia: Rashid Khan, Afghanistan Player To Watch Out For
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan appears on top of all limited-overs spinners lists © AFP

When we speak of the top spinners in international cricket today, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan appears on top of all limited-overs lists. The leg-spinner, who is just 20 years old, has become the bowler to watch out for when it comes to coloured clothing. His One-day International (ODI) performances are largely at par with his T20 International display, as well as his showing in several professional T20 leagues around the world. Rashid Khan will be one of the players to watch out for in World Cup 2019.

Rashid Khan made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo in October 2015.

Rashid has so far played 59 ODIs (56 innings) in which he has claimed 125 wickets at an economy of 3.90 and a strike rate of 23.5.

Rashid already has four five-wicket hauls and an equal number of four-wicket returns, with best figures of 7/18.

Rashid Khan is no mug with the bat either, four ODI half-centuries attesting to his effectiveness in the lower order. His highest score is 60 not out.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Afghanistan Afghanistan Rashid Khan World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rashid Khan is possibly the most improved player in international cricket
  • His One-day International (ODI) performances are largely at par
  • Rashid has so far played 59 ODIs (56 innings)
Related Articles
Team Profile, Afghanistan: The Minnows Would Seek To Create A Flutter In The UK
Team Profile, Afghanistan: The Minnows Would Seek To Create A Flutter In The UK
Afghanistan Stun Pakistan In World Cup Warm-Up Match, South Africa Beat Sri Lanka
Afghanistan Stun Pakistan In World Cup Warm-Up Match, South Africa Beat Sri Lanka
Shakib Al Hasan Dethrones Rashid Khan To Claim Top All-Rounder
Shakib Al Hasan Dethrones Rashid Khan To Claim Top All-Rounder's Ranking Ahead Of World Cup
IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant, Keemo Paul Star As Delhi Capitals Beat SunRisers Hyderabad To Enter Qualifier 2
IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant, Keemo Paul Star As Delhi Capitals Beat SunRisers Hyderabad To Enter Qualifier 2
Kane Williamson Says Match Against Kings XI Punjab Was SunRisers Hyderabad
Kane Williamson Says Match Against Kings XI Punjab Was SunRisers Hyderabad's Best Performance Of The Season
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss