Women's Premier League 2023 Auction: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players
Women's Premier League Auction 2023: The five teams are locked in a bidding war in player auction for the inaugural WPL 2023. India star Smriti Mandhana was fetched by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 3.4 crore. She is the costliest player so far. Among overseas players, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner was picked by Gujarat Giants for INR 3.2 crore and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt got the same amount from Mumbai Indians. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur went to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 crore while Deepti Sharma went to UP Warriorz for INR 2.60 crore. Shafali Verma got INR from Delhi Capitals. (LIVE UPDATES)
Here is the full list of sold and unsold players in Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023:
1. Smriti Mandhana - Sold - INR 3.4 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore
2. Harmanpreet Kaur - Sold - INR 1.8 crore - Mumbai Indians
3. Sophie Devine - Sold - INR 50 lakh - RCB
4. Hayley Matthews - Unsold - INR 40 lakh base price
5. Ashleigh Gardner - Sold - INR 3.2 crore - Gujarat Giants
6. Sophie Ecclestone - Sold - INR 1.8 crore - UP Warriorz
7. Ellyse Perry - Sold - INR 1.7 crore - RCB
8. Deepti Sharma - Sold - INR 2.6 Crore - UP Warriorz
9. Renuka Singh - Sold - INR 1.50 crore - RCB
10. Nat Sciver-Brunt - Sold - INR 3.2 crore - MI
11: Tahlia McGrath - Sold - INR 1.4 crore - UP
12. Beth Mooney - Sold - INR 2 crore - Gujarat
13. Shabnim Ismail - Sold - INR 1 crore - UP
14. Amelia Kerr - Sold - INR 1 crore - MI
15. Sophia Dunkley - Sold - INR 60 lakh - Gujarat
16. Jemimah Rodrigues - Sold - INR 2.2 crore - DC
17. Suzie Bates - Unsold - Rs 30 lakh base price
18. Meg Lanning - Sold - INR 1.1 crore - Delhi Capitals
19. Tazmin Brits - Unsold - INR 30 lakh base price
20. Laura Wolvaardt - Unsold - INR 30 lakh
21. Shafali Verma - Sold - INR 2 crore - Delhi Capitals
22. Tammy Beaumont - Unsold - INR 30 lakh base price
23. Heather Knight - Unsold - INR 40 lakh
24. Annabel Sutherland - Sold - INR 70 lakh - Gujarat
25. Sune Luus -