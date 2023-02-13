Women's Premier League Auction 2023: The five teams are locked in a bidding war in player auction for the inaugural WPL 2023. India star Smriti Mandhana was fetched by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 3.4 crore. She is the costliest player so far. Among overseas players, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner was picked by Gujarat Giants for INR 3.2 crore and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt got the same amount from Mumbai Indians. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur went to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 crore while Deepti Sharma went to UP Warriorz for INR 2.60 crore. Shafali Verma got INR from Delhi Capitals. (LIVE UPDATES)

The full list of players that are to be auctioned can be found here

Here is the full list of sold and unsold players in Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023:

1. Smriti Mandhana - Sold - INR 3.4 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore

2. Harmanpreet Kaur - Sold - INR 1.8 crore - Mumbai Indians

3. Sophie Devine - Sold - INR 50 lakh - RCB

4. Hayley Matthews - Unsold - INR 40 lakh base price

5. Ashleigh Gardner - Sold - INR 3.2 crore - Gujarat Giants

6. Sophie Ecclestone - Sold - INR 1.8 crore - UP Warriorz

7. Ellyse Perry - Sold - INR 1.7 crore - RCB

8. Deepti Sharma - Sold - INR 2.6 Crore - UP Warriorz

9. Renuka Singh - Sold - INR 1.50 crore - RCB

10. Nat Sciver-Brunt - Sold - INR 3.2 crore - MI

11: Tahlia McGrath - Sold - INR 1.4 crore - UP

12. Beth Mooney - Sold - INR 2 crore - Gujarat

13. Shabnim Ismail - Sold - INR 1 crore - UP

14. Amelia Kerr - Sold - INR 1 crore - MI

15. Sophia Dunkley - Sold - INR 60 lakh - Gujarat

16. Jemimah Rodrigues - Sold - INR 2.2 crore - DC

17. Suzie Bates - Unsold - Rs 30 lakh base price

18. Meg Lanning - Sold - INR 1.1 crore - Delhi Capitals

19. Tazmin Brits - Unsold - INR 30 lakh base price

20. Laura Wolvaardt - Unsold - INR 30 lakh

21. Shafali Verma - Sold - INR 2 crore - Delhi Capitals

22. Tammy Beaumont - Unsold - INR 30 lakh base price

23. Heather Knight - Unsold - INR 40 lakh

24. Annabel Sutherland - Sold - INR 70 lakh - Gujarat

