Women's Premier League Auction 2023 Live Updates: The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to be held in Mumbai on Monday. A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural Women's Premier League Player Auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players. Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 are from associate nations. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players. (LIVE AUCTION-CENTER)

Here are the Live Updates on Women's Premier League Auction 2023

Women's Premier League Auction Live: What is the maximum base price? The maximum base price for a capped player in Women's Premier League auction is Rs 50 lakh, while the minimum base price is Rs 30 lakh. On the other hand, the maximum base price for an uncapped player is Rs 20 lakh and minimum base price is Rs 10 lakh.

February 13 2023 13:04 (IST) Women's Premier League Auction Live: A life-changing moment! A maximum of 90 players and a minimum of 75 will be sold in the auction today, including the capped and uncapped ones. While some are already established stars, it will be a life-changing moment for some of the other players. Who are they going to be? We will discover that all today. Stay connected! A maximum of 90 players and a minimum of 75 will be sold in the auction today, including the capped and uncapped ones. While some are already established stars, it will be a life-changing moment for some of the other players. Who are they going to be? We will discover that all today. Stay connected! Share Link

February 13 2023 12:51 (IST) Welcome guys! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2023 Auction. A total of 409 players are set to go under the hammer in Mumbai in what would be a landmark moment for women's cricket. We are not too far away from the bidding war to begin. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2023 Auction. A total of 409 players are set to go under the hammer in Mumbai in what would be a landmark moment for women's cricket. We are not too far away from the bidding war to begin. Share Link

