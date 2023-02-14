India cricket stalwart Mithali Raj, who called time on her international career in 2022, stated that she has no regrets about taking such a huge decision. The former India skipper made her debut in 1999 during an ODI against Ireland. She then went on to play 12 Tests, 232 ODIS, and 89 T20Is with 85 half-centuries and eight centuries. The 40-year-old Mithali played her last international match during the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand. After hanging her boots, Mithali joined the Gujarat Giants camp as the mentor for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League.

In a media interaction during the auction for the Women's Premier League on Monday, Mithali said, "It's not too late [for a women's IPL]. I'm content with the way my career is shaped, being part of the evolution of women's cricket. I thoroughly enjoyed playing. I'm fine with my retirement and it was the right time to move on. There's no regret."

During the auction, Gujarat Giants roped in Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for Rs 3.2 crore, the joint second highest buy. Apart from her, the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise also signed the likes of Beth Mooney (2 Cr), Harleen Deol (40 Lakhs) and Sneh Rana (75 Lakh).

Mithali lavished praise on bowling coach Nooshin Al Khadeer as she also picked some domestic players in the auction.

"Nooshin has always been a coach for Railways and Chhattisgarh. Her knowledge of other domestic players also helped. Having seen them from close quarters, I know where we can fit them in the team," said Mithali.

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will commence in Mumbai from March 4 – March 26, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

Gujarat Giants: Squad:Ashleigh Gardner (3.2 Cr), Beth Mooney (2 Cr), Sophia Dunkley (60 Lakhs), Annabel Sutherland (70 Lakhs), Harleen Deol (40 Lakhs), Deandra Dottin (60 Lakhs), Sneh Rana (75 Lakh), S Meghana (30 Lakhs), Georgia Wareham (75 Lakhs), Mansi Joshi (30 Lakhs), Dayalan Hemalatha (30 lakhs), Monica Patel (30 lakhs), Tanuja Kanwer (50 lakhs), Sushma Verma (60 Lakhs), Hurley Gala (10 Lakhs), Ashwani Kumari (35 Lakhs), Parunika Sisodia (10 Lakhs), Shabnam Shakil (10 Lakhs)

