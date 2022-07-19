After winning the three-match ODI series against England, the Indian cricket team is off to the Tour of West Indies. The Rahul Dravid-coached team will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the Windies. As India look to get their combination right ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, the tour to the Caribbean will be extra important. In the ODI series, most of the senior players have been rested with Shikhar Dhawan being the captain. During their journey to Caribbean, Dhawan made an insta-reel involving members of the squad.

Even coach Rahul Dravid is part of the video.

Watch: Rahul Dravid's Funny Avatar In Shikhar Dhawan's Video

Recently, former India player Wasim Jaffer expressed his concern over the failure of the Indian top-order.

"India (have) always played well when the top three have scored runs which hasn't happened in the last two ODIs. That's something they need to look at. Obviously, we know Virat (Kohli) is struggling at the moment, Shikhar Dhawan is looking rusty, Rohit Sharma is also not as consistent as we want him to be," said Jaffer during an interaction with ESPNcricinfo.

"That's a concern (top-order failure) but if number five, six and seven are performing like this, I think it will make Rohit Sharma happy more than anything."

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

*The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.