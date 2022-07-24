India edged past West Indies by three runs in the first ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. The nail-biting match on Friday went till the last over where Mohammed Siraj defended 15 runs to help the guests gain an early advantage in the three-match series. While the fifties of Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) laid the platform for India, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal (2 for 58), Mohammed Siraj (2 for 57) and Shardul Thakur (2 for 54) put a combined effort in the second innings to stop West Indies three runs short of the guests' total of 308 for 7.

Here is what we think could be India's playing XI for the second ODI:

Shikhar Dhawan (captain): Though he missed out on a century, Dhawan played a crucial role with his 97-run knock for India in the first ODI. The stand-in skipper's bowling changes and field placements in the first game was spot on.

Shubman Gill: The right-handed batter got the nod ahead of the likes of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad and he utilized the opportunity with a knock of 64 off 53 balls. He is sure to continue as Dhawan's opening partner.

Shreyas Iyer: The batter played well in the first ODI and hit 54 off 57 deliveries. The half-century will give Iyer a lot of confidence going forward in the series.

Suryakumar Yadav: The right-handed batter failed to impress in the first ODI vs West Indies with his 13 run-knock off 14 balls and he will be raring to go in the second game.

Deepak Hooda: The right-handed batter has been in good form with the bat but the first ODI saw him failing to find rhythm. Hooda scored 27 runs off 32 balls in the first ODI vs West Indies and he would be eyeing a better performance in the second game.

Sanju Samson: He has got very limited batting opportunities as Rishabh Pant has been India's first-choice wicketkeeper. The series against the West Indies gives him a good chance to have some international exposure in the 50-over format.

Axar Patel: The southpaw has failed to impress of late. In the first ODI against West Indies, Axar scored a run-a-ball 21 before going wicketless in the seven overs he bowled. Given Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the second ODI as well, Axar's place in the playing XI seems certain.

Shardul Thakur: While the all-rounder was decent with the limited opportunity he got with the bat in the first ODI against West Indies, he was duly impressive with the ball in hand. Shardul returned figures of 2 for 54 in eight overs.

Mohammed Siraj: The right-arm pacer returned figures of 2 for 57 in his 10 overs in the first ODI vs West Indies. His bowling was way better than what stats say as Siraj was great with his line and length.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner continues to perform well. He returned figures of 2 for 58 in the first ODI vs West Indies.

Arshdeep Singh: Prasidh Krishna failed to impress with the ball in the last match and this might propel the selectors to go with Arshdeep Singh in the second ODI. Krishna went wicketless in the 10 overs he bowled against West Indies.