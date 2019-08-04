Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Record Of Most Sixes In T20Is

Rohit Sharma became the leading six-hitter in Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) during the second game of the three-match series against the West Indies in Florida on Sunday. In the process, Rohit broke Chris Gayle's record of 105 sixes in the shortest format of the game. Rohit needed four sixes to break Gayle's record when the two sides met in the first T20I at Lauderhill in Florida, USA, on Saturday. During his knock of 24 in the opening game, Rohit had hit two sixes. On Sunday, he hit another three to add a new record to his name. Rohit now leads the tally with 107 sixes. Gayle, who is not a part of the West Indies T20I squad, is now second on the list, while New Zealand's Martin Guptill has 103. On Sunday, Rohit Sharma also brought up his 17th T20I fifty.

Rohit is currently the highest run-scorer in T20Is and he also holds the record for the most number of centuries (4) in the T20I format.

India defeated the West Indies by four wickets in the first T20I on Saturday in Florida.

Rohit Sharma was one of India's success stories in the World Cup 2019, India's last competitive outing, where he scored five centuries to claim the record of maximum hundreds in one World Cup, beating Kumar Sangakkara's 2015 mark.

However, after the World Cup, almost all the discussion surrounding Rohit Sharma have been about his perceived difference with skipper Virat Kohli.

In the press conference ahead of India's tour of the West Indies, Kohli had categorically denied that there were any differences between him and Sharma.

However, Rohit Sharma took to social media to post a cryptic tweet that might add fuel to the suggestions the two players are not on good terms.

"I don't just walk out for my team. I walk out for my country," Rohit Sharma tweeted on Wednesday.