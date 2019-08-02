 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Four Shots Away From Beating Awesome Chris Gayle Record

Updated: 02 August 2019 15:11 IST

Rohit Sharma was one of the success stories for India in World Cup 2019 and will be hoping to carry on the good work in the T20I series against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma was one of India's success stories in the World Cup 2019. © AFP

Rohit Sharma is four good hits away from claiming Chris Gayle's record of maximum sixes in T20 Internationals (T20I). With the two sides meeting in the first T20I at Lauderhill in Florida, USA, on Saturday, Sharma has the chance of going past Gayle as the veteran left-hander will not be part of the West Indies T20I squad. India will be playing three T20 Internationals against the West Indies, which will provide Rohit Sharma with enough chances to beat the record. He is presently at third position with 102 sixes, behind New Zealand's Martin Guptill (103) and Gayle (105).

Rohit Sharma was one of India's success stories in the World Cup 2019, India's last competitive outing, where he scored five centuries to claim the record of maximum hundreds in one World Cup, beating Kumar Sangakkara's 2015 mark.

However, after the World Cup, almost all the discussion surrounding Rohit Sharma have been about his perceived difference with skipper Virat Kohli.

In the press conference ahead of India's tour of the West Indies, Kohli had categorically denied that there were any differences between him and Sharma.

However, Rohit Sharma took to social media to post a cryptic tweet that might add fuel to the suggestions the two players are not on good terms.

"I don't just walk out for my team. I walk out for my country," Rohit Sharma tweeted on Wednesday.
 

