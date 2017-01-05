Yuki Bhambri Stumbles In Chennai Open As Indian Hopes Dashed In Singles

India's last singles hope Yuki Bhambri too stumbled out of the 22nd Aircel Chennai Open at the SDAT Stadium on Thursday evening.

The 474-ranked player put up a spirited fight against a far superior Benoit Paire but went down 3-6, 4-6 in one hour and 25 minutes. He was broken in his very first game and then served a barrage of aces (12) that he couldn't counter.

Yuki played well in patches and had Paire, who was ranked as high as 18 last year, under the water but could not finish off points. It allowed Paire, who does also boxing, breathing space and chance to re-strategise.

There were no dearth of chances to stage a comeback but Yuki Bhambri struggled to contain his unforced errors and was knocked out of the Chennai Open with a straight set defeat against world number 47 Benoit Paire

With Yuki's defeat, India's challenge has ended in the singles with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni exiting in first round.

Despite the defeat, the 24-year old was positive as he made a decent comeback from an elbow injury, which cost him six months in 2016.

France's Paire, World No. 47 and the fifth seed here, will now take on the winner between Aljaz Bedene of Great Britain and Martin Klizan of Solvakia for a place in the semifinals.

Earlier, Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut and Russia's Mikhail Youzhny set up an exciting quarter-final clash, by cantering to facile victories in their respective matches.