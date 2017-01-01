 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Yuki Bhambri Qualifies For Singles Draw of Chennai Open

Updated: 01 January 2017 22:58 IST

Yuki Bhambri will face compatriot and Davis Cup teammate Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first round of the main draw of the Chennai Open.

Yuki Bhambri Qualifies For Singles Draw of Chennai Open
Yuki Bhambri is currently ranked 477th in the world. © AP

Yuki Bhambri, making a comeback from an elbow injury, on Sunday qualified for the singles main draw of the Chennai Open with fluent 6-3, 6-1 win over Argentine Nicolas Kicker, world No 110, in the second round even as Prajnesh Gunneswaran was ousted.

It took Yuki just 59 minutes to end the challenge of Kicker as he saved three of the four breakpoints he faced and broke his rival five times in the match.

Yuki will play compatriot and Davis Cup teammate Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first round.

Prajnesh lost 6-7 (2), 2-6 to Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik in his final qualifying round.

There are three Indians now in the singles draw with third being Saketh Myneni, who is drawn to play seasoned Russia Mikhail Youzhny.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : Yuki Bhambri Tennis
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Yuki Bhambri beat Nicolas Kicker in the final qualifying round
  • It took Yuki just 59 minutes to win the match
  • Yuki has been troubled by injuries in the past one year
Related Articles
Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi to be India's Next Captain, Rohan Bopanna Dropped
Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi to be India's Next Captain, Rohan Bopanna Dropped
Anand Amritraj Gets Support From India's Davis Cup Team
Anand Amritraj Gets Support From India's Davis Cup Team
Saketh Myneni Achieves Career-Best Rank of 137 in Singles
Saketh Myneni Achieves Career-Best Rank of 137 in Singles
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.