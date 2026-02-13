Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza has backed Serbian legend Novak Djokovic, insisting that it is far too early to write off the great tennis player despite his Grand Slam title drought since the end of 2023. Speaking to ANI, Mirza dismissed suggestions that time may be running out for the 24-time Grand Slam champion, emphasising that champions of Djokovic's calibre should never be underestimated.

"We can never count Novak Djokovic out. That is the truth about it. He beat Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open 2026 semifinals. And he's somebody who has clearly shown us that, even after all these years and at this age, he can still beat the best players in the world and be among the best. So you can never count Novak out," Mirza said.

Djokovic last won a Grand Slam title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2023 US Open. Since then, the Serbian legend has featured in two finals--2024 Wimbledon, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz, and the 2026 Australian Open, where he lost again to Alcaraz.

Djokovic's recent performances have reignited the debate around his longevity and ability to continue competing at the highest level.

His victory over world No. 2 and Italian star Jannik Sinner at the 2026 Australian Open semifinals served as a reminder of his enduring class and competitive spirit.

As the season progresses, all eyes will remain on the former world No. 1 to see whether he can add to his already historic Grand Slam tally and further cement his legacy as one of the sport's greatest players.

Mirza also believes that replicating Serena Williams's dominance is no easy feat, but sees potential in a handful of current players who could shape the next era of women's tennis.

Speaking to ANI, Mirza described Serena as a once-in-a-generation phenomenon whose level of sustained excellence is rarely seen in the sport.

"We have to accept that Serena Williams is a phenom; like, it doesn't happen every generation. So, players like Serena Williams don't come regularly. At the end of the day, you sometimes skip a generation to have somebody like Serena Williams," Mirza said.

However, when asked about which players are capable of building similar dominance, Mirza pointed to world-class talents who have already established themselves on the biggest stage.

Mirza particularly highlighted Aryna Sabalenka for her commanding presence and consistency in recent seasons. Alongside her, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina have emerged as leading figures of the current generation, combining youth with Grand Slam success.

"But at this point in time, the dominance that Aryna Sabalenka really shows makes you wonder if she can get there, but the 23-24 Grand Slam is a long time, but she has been dominant over the last couple of years. So, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina are the girls you have to look up to because they are still young and still in their early or mid-20s and have already won multiple Grand Slam titles," she added.

While matching Serena's tally of 23 major singles titles remains a monumental challenge, Mirza's remarks underline the belief that the women's game is in capable hands, with several young stars poised to define the sport's next dominant era.

