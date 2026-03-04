Story ProgressBack to home
Top-ranked tennis player Aryna Sabalenka announces engagement to Georgios Frangulis
Top-ranked tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has announced her engagement to Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis.
File photo of Aryna Sabalenka© AFP
Sabalenka posted a video of the proposal on Instagram, accompanied with the words “You & me, forever” along with a ring and heart emoji.
The news quickly drew congratulations from fellow tennis players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Amanda Anisimova, a possible opponent for Sabalenka in the quarterfinals at the forthcoming Indian Wells tournament in the Southern California desert.
The tournament that opens on Wednesday will be Sabalenka's first since she reached the final at the Australian Open, where she lost to Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Jan 31.
