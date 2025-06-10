India's leading grassroots sports education and talent development platform, Sportzprix have collaborated with UAX Rafa Nadal University School in Spain, to launch a globally certified Digital Sports Marketing Master's degree for Indian talent. This nine-month online program developed by UAX Rafa Nadal University School combines global expertise with local insight, with a bespoke India module co-created by Sportzprix bridging a critical knowledge gap in India's fast-evolving sports industry.

Commenting on the initiative, tennis legend and mentor Rafael Nadal said, "I've always believed in the transformative power of sport-and when paired with education, its impact becomes truly enduring. Sport shapes character, resilience, and ambition, but academic grounding gives it direction and depth. The UAX Rafa Nadal School of Sport excites me because it reflects this powerful synergy - combining education, specialization, and real-world relevance. With the incredible team behind this initiative, I'm confident we'll equip future professionals with the skills and mindset the global sports industry demands."

The curriculum features a dedicated India-focused module that contextualizes international best practices covering domestic leagues, digital fan engagement, sponsorship trends, and sports influencer strategies. The program is designed for graduates, working professionals, aspiring athletes, and sports entrepreneurs looking to build a career in sports marketing.

