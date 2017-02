Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Finn Tearney in straight sets on Sunday to hand India a 3-1 victory over New Zealand in the Davis Cup Group 1 Asia/Oceania Round 1 tie. Ramanathan won 7-5, 6-1, 6-0 to help India enter the second round.

India will play the second round tie against Uzbekistan from April 7 to 9.