N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli sealed India's place in the Davis Cup World Group I with a convincing straight set victory, which handed the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead against Togo in the play-off tie in New Delhi on Sunday. With a 2-0 lead in pocket, India needed to win just one of the three matches of the day and the pair of Balaji and Bollipalli did the job in the very first contest against M'lapa Tingou Akomolo and Hod'abalo Isak Padio. They won 6-2 6-1 in just 57 minutes at DLTA Complex. Togo replaced their best player Thomas Setodji with M'lapa Tingou Akomolo due to an arm injury and it hurt them as he could not hold serve even once in the contest.

Balaji was sensational with his serving. Playing percentage tennis, he lost just one point on his serve during the match.

India are likely to hand young Karan Singh debut in the dead rubber. It was a pretty straightforward show from Balaji and Bollipalli, who had won a Challenger together last year.

Bollipalli was a bit under pressure when he could not pick up a half-volley, making it 30-all in his first ever service game on debut but managed to hold. After that it was one-way traffic throughout.

The Indians got their first break when Akomolo served in the third game. At 15-15, Bollipalli hit an uppish forehand return that sailed over the two players but landed inside the lines. Balaji then hit a service return winner to earn two break points.

A riveting volley rally ensued on first break points with all four players showing some great reflexes, but eventually, one Akomolo return flew over the baseline. It gave India a 3-1 lead and Balaji made it 4-1 with another strong service game.

His nerves settled, Rithivik came out serving even better and soon Akomolo was serving to stay in the set. However, he did not help Togo's cause by serving consecutive two double faults from 15-15, giving the Indians two set points.

Togo saved the first but Bollipalli found a overhead volley winner on the second.

The Indians yet again got the break early, literally killing any possibility of a fightback from Togo. Akomolo's second serve came under attack at 30-all. The Togolese missed an easy forehand to give the Indians breakpoint.

Balaji lost the first point on his serve when he served a double fault in game five as the Indians led 4-1.

Put under the pump, Padio too lost his serve and Bollipalli served out the tie for the hosts.

