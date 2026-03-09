World number two Jannik Sinner took another step toward a first Indian Wells ATP Masters title, easing past Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2 to reach the fourth round on Sunday. After dropping just two games in his second-round opener against Czech qualifier Dalibor Svrcina, Sinner was caught napping to drop his serve in the opening game. He responded with confidence against a potentially tricky opponent known for producing winners. Sinner quickly recouped the break and grabbed another in the eighth game.

"It's a very tough second match for me," Sinner said. "He's a very high quality player ... he had great wins in the past so I'm very happy about today's performance."

With one set in his pocket Sinner was in full control in the second, opening with a break on the way to a 5-2 lead and closing it out with a love game.

"I tried to stay solid on the baseline but also a bit more aggressive in the second set," Sinner said. "It was a tough start for me with a break down but I'm happy how I reacted."

Sinner will face either American Tommy Paul or 19-year-old Brazilian Joao Fonseca for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fonseca saved two match points in his second-round victory over 16th-seeded Karen Khachanov and his late-night Stadium Court clash with 23rd-seeded Paul promised fireworks.

In early matches, fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev held off a determined Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-4.

Zverev didn't have a break point against the 30th-ranked American until the third set. He missed his first two opportunities before finally making one count, breaking Nakashima in the final game to seal the victory.

"He played a fantastic match today," Zverev said of Nakashima, who had 17 aces to Zverev's 15.

"He served like I have never seen before. He was hitting his spots well. Every ace was more or less on the line for him, so I've got to give credit to him. He played a great match."

Zverev gained the upper hand in a close-run contest with a dominant first-set tiebreaker, but the American converted his fifth break chance for a 6-5 lead in the second and leveled the match with a love game.

"Definitely happy to get the win because that was a difficult match," Zverev said after improving to 6-0 against Nakashima.

Zverev will next face either 15th-seeded Italian Flavio Cobolli or American Frances Tiafoe.

Rising US talent Learner Tien knocked off eighth-seeded compatriot Ben Shelton 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-3.

Tien peppered big-serving Shelton with 15 aces while Shelton, who appeared to be feeling the effects of the illness that slowed him in a second-round win over Reilly Opelka, produced just eight.

"It's great," Tien said of lining up a last-16 shot at 18th-seeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -- a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 winner over 12th seed Jakub Mensik.

But he knew Shelton wasn't at his best.

"I don't think he's been feeling great all week, but he's an amazing competitor and he came out and gave it his all," Tien said. "So I just want to say, huge props to him."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)