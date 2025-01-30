Backed by strong preparations over the previous week, including acclimatization, singles and doubles-specific training, and team cohesion building, Team India is confident of delivering a robust performance in their Davis Cup 2025 World Group I Playoffs tie against Togo at the DLTA Complex, New Delhi, on February 1 and 2. Led by captain Rohit Rajpal, a former Davis Cupper and a member of the Indian tennis team at the 1990 Asian Games, Team India consists of five members: the experienced N Sriram Balaji, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Mukund Sasikumar, and debutants Rithvik Bollipalli and Karan Singh.

"We all got in early. I am grateful to Ashutosh, our coach, our physios, and all the boys. All of us got in early because we wanted to get going, everyone was coming in from different parts of the world. The idea was that we do not let up, we have a good camp through and through, get used to the conditions, to the courts here, be sharp and well prepared," Rajpal said at the press conference on Thursday as quoted by a press release.

"It is Davis Cup, we do not and should not take anybody lightly. We (India) ourselves have beaten some very, very good teams in the past. We are ready for everything, whatever comes our way," he added.

Returning to the team is India's highest-ranked Men's Singles player Mukund Sasikumar, who says he is already enjoying the team atmosphere here: "I have enjoyed a team atmosphere since I was young. Sometimes the individual tours get too lonely, so I enjoy an ambience like this. I am extremely lucky to be part of the team with such seasoned players and so much to learn from. Each player is important to the team. Even the number six player is equally important in my eyes as the number one. If he does not provide that level of intensity in practice, the number one player cannot practice. For myself, I am part of Team India, and that is the way I look at it."

Togo, currently ranked 73rd, 35 places below India (38), is on a ten-match winning run that has seen them beat higher-ranked opponents such as Latvia. Led by captain Alisama Agnamba, presiding over a four-member team of globally-based players Padio Isak, Thomas Setodji, Liova Ajavon and M'lapa Akomlo, the rising West African side will be hoping for an upset.

"As a tennis player, you approach every game pretty much the same way. You expect your opponent to compete at the best level. We know India is a tough opponent, but we are very confident that if we compete at our best, the result will go our way," Agnamba said.

"This group of guys have been playing together since 2022. It is always player against player, and you always expect your player to play the best, and if you have the right attitude, nothing can surprise you," he added.

Advertisement

Rajpal also underlined All India Tennis Association's (AITA) plans for creating a Davis Cup-specific programme and talent pipeline for long-term benefits: "As far as our next steps go, we are internally discussing sending the whole team, along with the support staff, all over the world as a group, as many successful nations already do. We are also in discussions with the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain to create a base for our training for overseas tournaments. We would want to train in the same ecosystem and play continuously at that level during the season. We have also called in the next generation of players to train with us. We want to create a solid pipeline, create a strong system with centres of excellence that can churn out talented players."

Thomas Setodji, a seasoned Davis Cupper, observed India's comprehensive preparations for the tie: "We arrived early on Monday morning. Most of the time last year, the team came together three or four days before matches. I think five days is enough to adapt to the conditions. But I was surprised that the Indian players were already here. I saw there were eight players, which I think is very good."

The Davis Cup 2025 World Group I Playoff tie between India and Togo will be broadcast live on Doordarshan Sports. Meanwhile, fans can witness the action firsthand at the DLTA Complex with free entry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Advertisement