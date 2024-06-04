Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Rishabh Pant should be used at No. 3 during the T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Ireland on Wednesday. It was a tactic that India used during the warm-up match against Bangladesh and it proved to be the right choice as the wicket-keeper batter slammed 53 off just 32 deliveries with 4 fours and 4 sixes. Pathan was asked to select the playing XI against Ireland and he believes Pant should play that role once again with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening the innings for India. He also picked Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya.

"I like the idea of Rishabh Pant at No. 3 because you get a left-handed batter at that position. If Pant bats in the powerplay, the strategy of trapping him on the off-side may not work because only two players will be outside the 30-yard circle. So, we can see any side of Rishabh Pant," he said on Star Sports.

In the bowling department, he picked Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as the spinners with three pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.

Pathan also said that he wants to change the team composition when India start playing in West Indies with Axar Patel providing a solid all-rounder option at No. 8.

"I want to see three pacers because they are playing in the USA. Once they go to West Indies, change the three fast bowlers to two and you can have an extra batting option in Axar Patel who can come at No. 8. But, I will not include Axar in my playing XI for the game against Ireland," Pathan explained.

Irfan Pathan's predicted XI for India in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.