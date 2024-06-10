The Indian cricket team did the improbable of defending a 120-run target against Pakistan to notch a memorable win in the T20 World Cup. This is the second lowest target successfully defended against Pakistan in T20I history. This is also the lowest target successfully defended by India in a T20I. Chasing 120, Pakistan started on a strong footing but gradually lost its way to lose by six runs. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Hardik Pandya took two wickets at crucial time. He got the dangerous Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan to take the match away from Pakistan.

Pandya's reaction after dismissing Shadab Khan has gone viral for its non-chalant way.

The celebrations from Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/ScLHernVKK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2024

Talking about the match, Indian bowlers, led by an outstanding Jasprit Bumrah, were collectively brilliant, firing their team to a thrilling six-run win over Pakistan in a low-scoring T20 World Cup match in New York on Sunday.

Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) gave nothing away while defending a paltry 120, and India restricted Pakistan to 113 for seven.

Earlier, pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir produced wonderful spells as Pakistan bowled out India to 119 after a couple of rain interruptions.

Shah (3/21) and Amir (2/23) exploited a slightly two-paced pitch to apply break on India's batters, except Rishabh Pant (42, 31b, 6x4), who played a few breathtaking shots.

Brief scores: India: 119 all out in 19 overs (Rishabh Pant 42, Axar Patel 20; Naseem Shah 3/21, Mohammad Amir 2/23, Haris Rauf 3/21) beat Pakistan: 113/7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 31; Hardik Pandya 2/24, Jasprit Bumrah 3/14) by six runs.

With PTI inputs