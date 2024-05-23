Fans are eagerly waiting for the beginning of the T20 World Cup 2022, which will kick-start from June 1, co-hosted by West Indies and USA. However, a big question in everyone's mind is that who between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will don the wicketkeeper's gloves for India in the marquee event. Both the players got a nod from the selectors and found a place in India's 15-member squad. Talking about the form in IPL, Samson has impressed everyone with his tremendous performance, scoring 504 runs in 13 matches.

On the other hand, Pant, who made comeback on field after recovering from the horrific road accident, is not too far as he also scored 446 runs in 13 matches.

Recently, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh gave his vote in the favor of Pant and stated that Team India will be benefited with a left-handed wicketkeeper and also called the Delhi Capitals skipper a match-winner.

"I would probably go for Rishabh. Obviously, Sanju is also in great form, but Rishabh (is a) left-hander, and I believe that Rishabh has massive potential to win games for India, which he has done in the past. Lot more in Test cricket, and he's someone who I feel can be a match-winner on the big stage," Yuvraj said while speaking to ICC.

Yuvraj, who was pivotal to India's title triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007, said Suryakumar will need to have a good outing for the team to win the cup for the second time while also suggesting that Bumrah needs to be at his best.

"Suryakumar Yadav (is India's key player). Because the way he plays, he can change the complexion of a game in 15 balls. And he is definitely a surety... for India to win this T20 World Cup, Surya is going to be the key," said Yuvraj.

"I think Jasprit Bumrah is also the key with the bowling and I would like to see a leg-spinner in the squad as well, like Yuzvendra Chahal as he has been bowling really well. But being a batter, I would say Suryakumar Yadav (is the key player)," he added.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland in New York. The most-awaited clash between India and Pakistan will be played on June 9.

(With PTI Inputs)