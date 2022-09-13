India announced the much-awaited squad, that will be flying to Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup and it included the likes of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed out on the Asia Cup due to injuries. Apart from them, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also been included in the squad with Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shreyas Iyer as standbys. In the recently concluded Asia Cup, Bhuvneshwar received a lot of criticism for leaking runs during the death overs. After the announcement of T20 World Cup squad, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan stated that he would like to see Bhuvneshwar bowling his overs with the new ball.

"Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel, these three will solve your problem of bowling 5 overs at the death. It is quite understandable that once you return from an injury, you take some time but you will get the game time as you are playing against Australia and South Africa before the World Cup," Irfan said in a video posted on Star Sports Twitter.

"You will get that quality time, India's problem of bowling at the death has been relatively solved with the addition of these three. You can bowl Chahal for one over at the death, you can use Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well but I would want him to bowl more with the new ball," he added.

In the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar conceded 40 runs in his four-over spell, out of which 19 were leaked in the 19th over. It was followed by 30 runs against Sri Lanka, in which 14 runs were conceded in the 19th over.

In the Asia Cup, Bhuvneshwar returned with 11 wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan. However, his performance against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage left a lot to be desired after he leaked runs in the 19th over of both these games.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players -Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.