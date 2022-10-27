The Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered a stunning meltdown on Thursday to go down by one run to Zimbabwe in their second Group 2 game in Perth. This loss came after Pakistan had lost their first game against India. The defeat against Zimbabwe will hurt Pakistan as they were expected to chase down a low target of 131. However, none of their batters, barring Shan Masood (44), could rise to the occasion. Babar (4) and Mohammad Rizwan (14) failed yet again as Pakistan faltered.

"Very disappointing performance by my team. We were not up to the mark in the batting. We had a bad first six overs, but Shadab and Shan built a partnership but unfortunately Shadab out and then back to back wickets and pressure built on the batting," Babar Azam said at the post match presentation.

"First six overs we are not using the new ball good. Later on we finished well. We'll sit together and learn from our mistakes and come back strong next match."

In the match, opting to bat after winning the toss, Zimbabwe scored 130 for eight. Shan Masood top-scored with 44 off 38 balls, but Pakistan fell short in the end as they failed to score the three runs required for victory in the last ball of the match. Sikandar Raza was Zimbabwe's most successful bowler with 3/25, while Brad Evans picked up two wickets for 25 runs.

Sean Williams was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 31 off 28 balls. A few Zimbabwe batters got starts, but could not translate them into substantial scores.

Mohammad Wasim was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, returning with fine figures of 4/24 from his four overs, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan was also excellent with the ball and picked up 3/23 in his quota of four overs.

Promoted

Brief scores: Zimbabwe: 130/8 in 20 overs (Sean Williams 31; Shadab Khan 3/23, Mohammad Wasim 4/24). Pakistan: 129/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 44; Sikandar Raza 3/25, Brad Evans 2/25).

With PTI inputs