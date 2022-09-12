The All-India Senior Selection Committee would be meeting on Monday and they would pick the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia in October-November. Looking at how India fared in the Asia Cup, it would be interesting to see whether there are some changes made in the squad or not. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are expected to be fit in time, so they would directly come into the squad but who they replace would be the bigger question.

Here's what we think should be the ideal India squad for the T20 World Cup:

When one talks about batting, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, are sure shot picks. Kohli's form was the biggest concern heading into the Asia Cup, but he went on to register two fifties and one century, and was clearly the best batter on show from India's point of view. Suryakumar Yadav is also a clear pick looking at the fearless approach he brings to the Indian side.

If one has any doubt about Suryakumar Yadav, they just need to look at his knock against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup Group match where he smashed 68 runs off 26 balls, propelling India to a score of more than 190.

The biggest selection headache for the selectors is set to be in the wicketkeeping department. Whether the selectors opt for both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik is the biggest question. Dinesh Karthik has done well as a finisher this year, but he was benched in the Asia Cup for some matches. However, Pant himself has not done anything substantial in the shortest format this year, with his highest score being 52 against West Indies in February 2022.

Hardik Pandya is the clear choice when it comes to the frontline all-rounder. He has had a memorable 2022, first leading Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph and then he even went on to lead India in the T20I series against Ireland. Ravindra Jadeja recently got his surgery done, so he is all but ruled out of the tournament, so Axar Patel should be a direct replacement. It would be interesting to see whether Deepak Hooda retains his place as he was pretty much wasted as a finisher in the Asia Cup.

Now comes the bowling department, the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh should be the clear choices. But looking at how Bhuvneshwar Kumar fared at the death in the Asia Cup matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the selectors might be tempted to include Deepak Chahar in the lineup. Mohammed Shami also did not play a single T20I after the World Cup last year, but the calls for his inclusion have risen looking at the Asia Cup debacle and how he performed for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, taking 20 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 24.40.

Taking wickets up front has been one problem for Team India and Shami has a knack of picking up wickets right at the top.

When it comes to spinning options, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin can get the nod as these two know how to get the job done in pressure situations. However, Ravi Bishnoi's performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash might just throw the cat among the pigeons.

Our 15-member squad for Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar

Stand-byes - Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh