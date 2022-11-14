After Pakistan's five-wicket loss to England in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, a Twitter spat broke between former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and India fast bowler Mohammed Shami. After Pakistan failed to defeat a 137-run total in the title clash in Melbourne, Akhtar tweeted an emoticon of a heart-break. Then Shami, who was part of India's T20 World Cup squad, retweeted Akhtar's comment and said: "Sorry brother. It's call (sic) karma". The tweet went viral within minutes. Then, Akhtar also responded to the tweet.

"And this what you call sensible tweet.." Akhtar tweeted, along with a photo of Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and one of his tweets which read: "Credit to Pakistan. Few teams would have defended 137 the way they did. Best bowling team." Akhtar's response also went viral.

And this what you call sensible tweet .. pic.twitter.com/OpVypB34O3 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

Talking about the match, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran starred as England edged Pakistan by five wickets to become the sport's first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50 and 20-over titles.

Jos Buttler's side held Pakistan to 137-8 in front of a partisan 80,462 fans at a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground, with player-of-the-match and tournament Curran bagging 3-12 and Adil Rashid chipping with 2-22.

In reply, England slumped to 49-3 in the sixth over as they struggled to get any momentum against a fiery pace attack, with boundaries hard to come by.

But Stokes (52 not out) and Moeen Ali (19) used their experience and cool heads to guide England to 138-5 with six balls to spare, climaxing a riveting tournament that spanned 45 games over nearly a month.

