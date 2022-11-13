Shadab Khan, on Sunday, became Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. He achieved the feat during the T20 World Cup final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Shadab dismissed England's Harry Brook to pick up his 98th wicket in the shortest format. With the same, Shadab overtook former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who had taken 97 wickets in 99 matches. Shadab, who was playing his 84th T20I, ended the match with figures of 1/20 from his quota of four overs.

However, Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking defeat to England in the final in Melbourne.

England captain Jos Buttler had won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first.

Sam Curran and Adil Rashid put on a disciplined show with the ball as England restricted Pakistan to a below-par total of 137/8 in 20 overs.

Curran was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name, while Rashid and Chris Jordan took a couple of wickets each.

For Pakistan, Shan Masood top-scored with a 28-ball 38, while Babar Azam contributed a 28-ball 32.

Chasing a target of 138, England were rocked by the early dismissals of Alex Hales and Phil Salt.

Jos Buttler, however, kept them ticking with a 26-run cameo before being dismissed by Haris Rauf in the fourth over.

In the end, Ben Stokes unbeaten half-century (52 off 49 balls) took England across the finishing line, with an over and five wickets to spare.

Promoted

England had previously won the T20 World Cup in 2010.

They are now the first team to hold the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup at the same time.