The eyes of all cricket fans are focussed on just one direction right now - the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Most of the teams have already reached Down Under as the action begins on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is one of the heavyweights going into the tournament, however, it had to tackle few injury problems in the buildup to the marquee event. India will be without star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah - both of whom were injured. While all other top players are fit, Suresh Raina, member of India's 2011 50-over World Cup-winning team, gave his take on the player who will 'control the game' for the 'Men in Blue'.

"Suryakumar, the batting that he did in the last two years, I want him to show the same intent. There is one more dark horse. His angle, swing is brilliant. But my go-to man would be Hardik Pandya. He will control the game. he will bowl the crucial overs. And he will finish the game, what MS Dhoni has done for a long period. These players would be very important. Suryakumar Yadav will be game-changer for India but at the same time, don't forget Arshdeep Singh, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma," Raina said.

"India need to start well as they face Pakistan in their first match. If we can do well in that match, things will be smooth as India will have the momentum. That is very crucial in the T20s".

India face Pakistan in their first match in Melbourne on October 23.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.