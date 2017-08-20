Will Continue to Support The Team, Says Sachin Tendulkar

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said his best wishes are always with the Indian cricket team and he will continue to support the side even if its performance doesn't meet expectations all the time.

"Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men's team or women's team," Tendulkar told reporters ahead of the India-Sri Lanka ODI series which begins with the first match at Dambulla on Sunday.

"Our good wishes are there, we will go with them, whether their performance is good or it is little less than our expectations. I will say that we will continue to support the team and I expect that you are there with me," he added.

The Virat Kohli led team takes on Sri Lanka in the first one-dayer of the series today after trouncing them 3-0 in the Test rubber held in the island nation.