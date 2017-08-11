 
Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni Step Up Fitness Regime At The National Cricket Academy

Updated: 11 August 2017 15:26 IST

The Indian team is set to play a lot of limited-overs cricket over the next few months and both are keyed up for the action.

Suresh Raina posted a picture on his Twitter handle, which shows him with a lean and fit MS Dhoni. © Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been out of the limelight for quite a while now, ever since India left for Sri Lanka for the Test series. As for Suresh Raina, he has been out of action for even longer, not being visible since the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But with a slew of limited-overs cricket for Team India in the near future, Dhoni would surely be getting ready for the action while Raina would be hoping to make a comeback.

Raina posted a picture on his Twitter handle, which shows him with a lean and fit Dhoni. "A well spent day at #NCA! Always so much to learn from @msdhoni and be inspired #NCA #Bangalore #inspiring #motivating," he tweeted.

The duo was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where they were going through their fitness regime.

India will be playing five one-day internationals against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 20, followed by one T20 International.

Thereafter, India will be hosting Australia in September, in a series that has only limited-overs matches.

The Aussies will play five ODIs and three T20Is from the middle of September till into October.

Thereafter, India travel to South Africa towards the end of the year, in a tour that will combine Tests and limited-overs cricket.

Dhoni has been out of action since the West Indies series in July, while Raina last played a T20I in February against England.

His last ODI was way back in 2015, against South Africa.

