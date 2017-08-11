Indian Team Members Visit Place Of Sita's Captivity Ahead Of 3rd Test Vs Sri Lanka

Mohammed Shami posted multiple pictures of his trip with other team members to Ashok Vatika.

Members of the Indian cricket team enjoyed some down time by paying a visit to Ashok Vatika, a garden in Sita Eliya in the former kingdom of Ravana as mentioned in the Vishnu Purana and Hindu epic, Ramayana, ahead of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka, starting on Saturday. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav posted pictures on their social media handles of their visit to the place where Ravana kept the Sita captive. India have already clinched the three-match series by taking a 2-0 unassailable lead and will now look to complete the whitewash.

Shami took to Twitter to post multiple pictures. Kuldeep Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul along with their families can be seen in the pictures.

Indiateam arrived Ashok Vatika is the place where Ravana kept the Sita captive.Ashok Vatika is a garden in the Sita Eliya in SriLanka @BCCI pic.twitter.com/3bd0rezspJ — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) August 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Umesh took to Instagram to post a picture of him and his wife standing next to what he describes as the "footmark of Lord hanuman ji".

Ashok vatika big foot mark of Lord hanuman ji A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

India skipper Virat Kohli is absent from all the pictures and it seems didn't make the trip.

India won the first two Tests without breaking a sweat and will expect a similar outcome in the third Test at Pallekele.

So it came as no surprise that the Indian players looked in a relaxed mood and seemed to be enjoying the outing along with their families.