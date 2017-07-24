 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

Sri Lanka vs India: Shastri On Mission To Keep Kohli's Men On Top Of The World

Updated: 24 July 2017 17:24 IST

Shastri, who took over the demanding role after Anil Kumble's acrimonious exit last month, has backed India to continue the "fearless brand of cricket" that helped them regain the number one position last year from Pakistan.

Sri Lanka vs India: Shastri On Mission To Keep Kohli's Men On Top Of The World
Ravi Shastri was appointed Indian cricket team's coach after Anil Kumble's exit. © AFP

New India coach Ravi Shastri will Wednesday look to maintain his team's number one status in Test side when they take on Sri Lanka in the first of three matches in Galle. Shastri, who took over the demanding role after Anil Kumble resigned last month, has backed India to continue the "fearless brand of cricket" that helped them regain the number one position last year from Pakistan.

While India lost the Champions Trophy final to their arch-rivals, the Virat Kohli-led side is on a roll after winning 10 of the last 13 Tests, overcoming top sides like New Zealand, England and Australia.

"They know their job. They are professional cricketers. Once they step on the field they take over. That is how it should be," said Shastri, who became head coach after Kumble quit over his "untenable" relationship with Kohli.

"My role will be to get the guys to express themselves and play a fearless brand of cricket," the former all-rounder added.

While India start as overwhelming favourites after the seventh-ranked Sri Lanka scraped past Zimbabwe in a one-off Test last week, Shastri has warned against complacency.

"Sri Lanka can't be taken lightly at home. Their track record playing at home is as good as any another team. We would look to improve in the series," said the 55-year-old.

The visitors have played a two-day warm-up game in Colombo with returning batsman Shikhar Dhawan among the scorers.

Meanwhile Indian opener Lokesh Rahul, who scored a half-century in the practice game, was ruled out of the first match due to viral fever.

'Fabulous person'

India could start with three spinners and use left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav with the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin said the players were looking forward to working with Shastri.

"Ravi has been a fabulous person to have in the dressing room. Even when he was here last time, we lost that Test in Galle and he really picked us up from that low point in our careers," Ashwin told reporters.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket Ravi Shastri Ravichandran Ashwin
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India will play three Tests vs Sri Lanka
  • Ravi Shastri took over as coach after Kumble stepped down
  • The 1st Test starts from Wednesday
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravi Shastri Adds A Different Hue To India Team's Training Style
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravi Shastri Adds A Different Hue To India Team's Training Style
India vs Sri Lanka: Shastri-Kumble Issue Over, Focus Is On Cricket, Says Virat Kohli
India vs Sri Lanka: Shastri-Kumble Issue Over, Focus Is On Cricket, Says Virat Kohli
Kevin Pietersen's Question To Ravi Shastri Has Twitter ROFL
Kevin Pietersen's Question To Ravi Shastri Has Twitter ROFL
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.