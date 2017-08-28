Jasprit Bumrah Recovers From Champions Trophy Final Debacle With Fine Comeback Spell

Jasprit Bumrah had a terrible outing in the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan earlier this year. He had dismissed Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman when he was on three runs, but off a no-ball. Zaman went on to score a brilliant 114, setting up Pakistan's thumping 180-run victory in the summit clash. Not just the social media trolls, Jaipur traffic police too ad-trolled the unorthodox pacer for his 'no ball' that costed India the match and the title.

But the Pallekele ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday saw Bumrah recover from the debacle and return with his usual style. The Gujarat pacer claimed a career-best 5 for 27 in India's series-clinching victory.

After his spectacular comeback, Bumrah said the zeal to learn something new with each game has helped him survive in international cricket.

"As a bowler you have to constantly have to learn new things and that's been my main aim all the time. This is my first visit to Sri Lanka and I have never played here so it is always a challenge to play in different conditions," said Bumrah after India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to seal the five-match series 3-0.

"I look to do that (keep learning) and keep asking questions to seniors as to what experience they have gained for so many years. This basic change has come in me (as a bowler) because I always learn nowadays. As a youngster you don't know what place you have to go and perform," he said.

Being in regular touch with someone like Lasith Malinga has also contributed to his growth as a fast bowler.

"He has been there with Mumbai Indians when I was a 19-year-old in 2013. I was a kid who didn't play first-class cricket so talking to him and learning from him has been always valuable.

"He has been there for 3-4 years so I have learnt a lot from him. I think every bit of knowledge that you get is very important."

Bumrah has had varied roles in the Indian team and he is fine with bowling at any time and situation of the match.

"I am happy as far as I am able to contribute to the team's success. If the team wants me to bowl first-change, I am happy to do that. If they want me to bowl with the new ball, I am happy to do that.

"I have bowled with the new ball before when I came into the Indian team in the T20 formats. I shared the new ball with Ashish (Nehra) bhai. I think after a period of time you understand what to do with the new ball.

"I have been bowling first-change for Gujarat and in the IPL as well, I have got a little bit of experience there as well. It's always good to contribute to the team's success, be it with the new ball or the old ball," he said.

(With PTI inputs)