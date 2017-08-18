 
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Make Dambulla Entry In Style

Updated: 18 August 2017 08:40 IST

India take on Sri Lanka in the first of five One-day Internationals here on Sunday.

Team India will play the first ODI of the series on August 20 © BCCI/Twitter

After their historic 3-0 Test series whitewash of Sri Lanka in their own den, Team India will aim to continue their rich vein of form going into the One-day International series. As Virat Kohli-led India arrived in Dambulla on Thursday for their first ODI of the five-match series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a few pictures of Indian cricketers from their Twitter handle. The Indian cricket team members were seen stepping out of the bus and being greeted by the locals.

Kohli is seen in a hat while Rohit Sharma was greeted by flowers by locals outside the Dambulla stadium. Rohit didn't feature in any of the three Tests which India won.

Dhoni, wearing a red T-shirt, was seen grabbing an ice cream on his arrival.

Kohli led India to a first full series win on foreign soil after his side crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs on Day 3 of the third and final Test in Pallekele.

With this series win, the 28-year-old has now gone past Dhoni in terms of most overseas Test wins as captain.

Kohli has seven overseas Test wins under his belt as compared to Dhoni's six.

Second, on the list, Kohli still needs five more wins to achieve the top spot on the list, which has Sourav Ganguly leading with 11 wins.

Dhoni captained India in 60 Tests, while Ganguly led the side in 49. The 3rd Test against Sri Lanka was Kohli's 29th in charge.

Highlights
  • Team India will play the first ODI on August 20
  • India won the Test series 3-0
  • The first ODI will be played in Dambulla
